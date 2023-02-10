The partner of Nicola Bulley will tell Dan Walker the latest news on her disappearance in a Channel 5 special tonight (February 10).

In a pre-recorded interview, Paul Ansell tells Dan the family are going through “unprecedented hell” as they await news of the mum of two.

He’ll be seen discussing the couple’s two children, and also the impact their mum’s disappearance has had on them.

Nicola and Paul are parents to Harriet, nine, and Sophia, six.

The partner of Nicola Bulley will make an appearance on Channel 5 tonight in a televised special about her disappearance

Nicola Bulley latest: Mum of two’s partner speaks to Dan Walker

In tonight’s news special, Paul will be seen making a moving vow to Dan.

Two weeks after she disappeared, Paul insisted Nicola’s family and friends will “never give up on her”.

It just doesn’t feel real.

Away from the glare of the cameras Paul is parenting the couple’s two young daughters.

And he tells Dan that he just wants to “make everything better” for the girls.

“What any parent knows is all you want to do is make everything better for your children isn’t it and I can’t you know, I can’t do that,” he tells the Channel 5 host.

The family dog that was with Nicola when she disappeared also makes an appearance.

‘The best people in the world are looking for Mummy’

Paul will also reveal just how he is dealing with Nicola’s disappearance, and what he’s been telling the girls.

“‘The only thing, the only thing that I can do is tell them that everybody is looking for Mummy.

“The best people in the world are looking for Mummy.”

He then added to Dan: “Just to give them that, you know, that level of hope that they can understand that everything that can be done to find Mummy, is being done.”

Nicola Bulley latest: Partner declares ‘we are good people’

Meanwhile, Paul also revealed that it feels like he’s woken up in The Truman Show.

“It just doesn’t feel real,” he said.

“I feel like I’m in The Truman Show. Like I honestly believe I’m going to wake up at any moment.”

He then: “How are we even in this? We are good people.”

