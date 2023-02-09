Nicola Bulley special to air on 5 News, host Dan Walker announces

Dan Walker has announced that Channel 5 will air a special programme on missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley.

The special programme will be called Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley?

It will ask questions on the disapperance of Nicola Bulley, who went missing on January 27 near the River Wyre in Lancashire.

Dan Walker has announced Channel 5 will air a special on the Nicola Bulley disappearance (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker announces Nicola Bulley special

Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker announced the Nicola Bulley special on social media this morning (February 9).

The Channel 5 special will “attempt to establish the facts in the case” after Nicola Bulley went missing on Friday, January 27 after dropping her two children off at primary school.

She was last seen walking next to the River Wyre in Lancashire with her dog.

The alarm was raised an hour later when her dog was found running loose near the river.

Dan Walker also shared: “We’ll speak to experts, police, friends and family in an attempt to establish the facts in a case where a mum of two has seemingly disappeared without a trace.”

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 near the River Wyre (Credit: Channel 5)

When is Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley on?

Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? will air on Friday, February 10 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Tomorrow we have a special programme on the search for Nicola Bulley.

We’ll speak to experts, police, friends and family in an attempt to establish the facts in a case where a mum of two has seemingly disappeared without a trace.

Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley?

Friday, 9pm, C5 pic.twitter.com/F5D4c5XbEh — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 9, 2023

This also comes after an underwater search expert and his team told GMB they were pulling out of the search.

He also shared that Nicola was “categorically not” in the area that police said she fell in.

So it led to some viewers slamming the police for their investigation of the case, branding it a “disaster”.

