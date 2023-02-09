A Nicola Bulley disappearance update was broadcast on Good Morning Britain today, leaving viewers furious.

The fresh update on the search for the missing mother-of-two has left viewers branding the investigation a “shambles”.

An underwater search expert and his team looking for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are now pulling out of the hunt to find her saying she is ‘categorically not’ in the area of the river where police believe she fell in. pic.twitter.com/SIZeV9gf3t — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 9, 2023

Nicola Bulley disappearance news update on GMB today

Today’s edition of GMB saw viewers provided with a fresh update on the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two from Lancashire – went missing on January 27 while out walking her dog.

Police initially believed that she had fallen into the river near where she’d been walking.

However, in today’s update, police now say she is “categorically not” in the area of the river where police believed she fell in.

Katy Rickitt of GMB was at the scene on this morning’s show. As she reported, she shared Peter Faulding’s opinion on the case.

Peter is a world-leading confined space rescue and forensic search specialist.

Katy provided an update on the investigation (Credit: ITV)

What is the latest Nicola Bulley disappearance news update?

“He [Peter] says this is now one of the most baffling cases he has ever worked on,” Katy said.

She then said that yesterday had seen Peter had taken Nicola’s partner, Paul, out on his boat to explain his findings “or lack of them”.

“He said Paul was relieved to hear that nobody had been found, but of course, this just throws out so many more questions than answers. And of course, is incredibly upsetting and frustrating,” the reporter for the ITV show continued.

A clip of Peter Faulding was also shown, in which he branded Nicola’s disappearance a “total mystery” to him.

The investigation has been extended as the police now follow 500 lines of inquiry.

Peter Faulding spoke during the update (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam the investigation

The latest news seemed to anger some viewers, who branded the investigation a “shambles”.

“Been a complete disaster from the start,” one viewer fumed.

“Peter didn’t help himself changing his stance depending on what news network he went on!”

“The police in this case are a shambles. Send in the big boys,” another viewer of the ITV1 show wrote.

Been a complete disaster from the start.

“I feel like the police are not doing a proper job,” a third said.

“The officer in charge needs to step and let someone more competent takeover. How can you as an officer assume someone fell into a river without any evidence, and not keeping an open mind as to what might have happened to Nicola?” another ranted.

“Her poor family, they must be living a nightmare,” a fifth said.

Read more: This Morning: Phillip Schofield takes swipe at ‘stupid people’ getting involved in Nicola Bulley investigation amid police warning

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.