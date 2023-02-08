Phillip Schofield looking angry on This Morning
TV

This Morning today: Phillip Schofield takes swipe at ‘stupid people’ getting involved in Nicola Bulley investigation amid police warning

Phillip wasn't impressed

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning today (Wednesday, February 8) saw Phillip Schofield take aim at members of the public getting involved in the Nicola Bulley investigation.

Phillip’s harsh words for the “amateur detectives” came after police were forced to warn the public from getting involved in the ongoing investigation.

Vanessa Feltz, Tom Swarbrick, Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield sat around a table on This Morning
Nicola’s disappearance was discussed today (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley investigation discussed

Today’s edition (Wednesday, February 8) saw the Nicola Bulley case discussed once again on This Morning.

Phillip and Holly Willoughby were joined by Vanessa Feltz and Tom Swarbrick to discuss the case.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two – went missing while out walking her dog on January 27.

The investigation into her disappearance has garnered much media attention.

It has unfortunately also led to members of the public trying to get involved.

Police have now been forced to warn the public from getting involved in the active investigation.

This is what Phillip, Holly, Vanessa, and Tom were discussing on today’s show.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield looking cross on This Morning
Phillip wasn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield slams public on This Morning today

Kicking off the discussion, Phillip spoke about the recent police warning.

“Police have urged the public not to take the law into their own hands in their search for Nicola Bulley,” he said, reading off his tablet.

“Lancashire Constabulary told amateur detectives…” Phillip began, before voicing his own opinion.

I can’t believe how stupid some people are.

“I can’t believe how stupid some people are,” he said, shaking his head.

He then continued, saying that Lancashire Constabulary has told the public not to “abuse” witnesses or break into “empty or derelict” buildings along the river near where Nicola disappeared.

Vanessa Feltz angry on This Morning
Vanessa was also furious (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Feltz slams public on This Morning today

Phillip wasn’t the only one shocked by the public’s actions.

Vanessa was also disgusted by some members of the public’s actions.

“I think maybe people are so inundated with that kind of imagery – so used to it, cos you watch one after another. People are fascinated by it. And they sort of thing ‘oh, well actually, hang on, I bet I could [solve it],” she said.

“It is absolutely ridiculous!” she then ranted.

“You’ve got to be able to place yourself, as somebody sitting on the sofa, who doesn’t know the first thing about this,” she then said.

She then said that the “amateur detectives” need to “stay on the sofa”.

