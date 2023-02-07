This Morning today (Tuesday, February 7) resulted in Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield being slammed by viewers for “speculating” over the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

The presenting duo were branded “hypocrites” by some viewers as they’d told the public not to speculate on her disappearance during yesterday’s show (Monday, February 6).

Holly and Phillip discussed Nicola’s disappearance on the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield talk Nicola Bulley on This Morning

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly and Phillip discuss the disappearance of Nicola Bulley.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two from Lancashire – went missing while walking her dog on January 27.

During the show, Holly and Phillip received an update on the investigation.

They also spoke to Peter Blexley, a former MET detective.

Together, they discussed the police’s theory that Nicola fell into a river while out walking her dog.

Peter believes that the police running with this theory so early in the investigation is “strange”.

“Maybe they have evidence that we don’t know about, but you still find it strange,” Holly said to Peter.

Nicola’s disappearance was a topic of discussion today (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley’s disappearance discussed

Holly then spoke about the speculation surrounding the case.

“The thing is, there is so much speculation around this case, isn’t there?” she said.

“How much are we as the public entitled to know?” she asked. “How much should we know? Because this is an active, ongoing case.”

The police have asked that the public don’t speculate, but one person’s theory is another person’s speculation.

“The police have asked that the public don’t speculate, but one person’s theory is another person’s speculation,” Peter said.

Phillip then went on to speculate over whether the police have information that the public doesn’t know about yet.

Peter also said that the data from Nicola’s FitBit could be key to learning what happened.

Fans slammed the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers slam Holly Willoughby and Phillip

Viewers of the show were furious with Phillip and Holly following the discussion with some branding them hypocrites.

They were branded so as they’d told viewers not to speculate on Nicola’s disappearance during a discussion on yesterday’s show.

“#ThisMorning telling people yesterday not to speculate and yet today they are sat there speculating, hypocrites,” one viewer tweeted.

“Speculating again [eye roll emoji],” another wrote.

“#ThisMorning yesterday telling people not to speculate about #NicolaBulley and here they are about to speculate again,” a third ranted.

“Everyone can stop speculating because that’s Holly and Phillip’s job,” another said.

