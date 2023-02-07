ITV This Morning host Phillip Schofield was forced to deny rumours of a rift between himself and Alison Hammond yesterday (Monday, February 6).

Alison hosted a birthday party over the weekend, but Phillip wasn’t in attendance – leading to rumours of a rift between the stars.

Phillip addressed the ‘feud’ yesterday (Credit: ITV)

ITV This Morning host Phillip Schofield talks Alison ‘feud’

Over the weekend, Alison hosted a birthday party alongside her son Aiden.

A number of This Morning stars were in attendance, including Holly Willoughby, Dermot O’Leary, and Carol Vorderman.

However, Phillip was nowhere to be seen – as he didn’t go to the party. This then sparked rumours of a feud between himself and Alison.

However, Phillip was quick to shut down said rumours during yesterday’s show.

Turning to Holly, he said: “Do you know what I’m loving?

“As a team here, gradually stories bit by bit are leaking out over Alison Hammond’s party on Saturday night,” he continued.

Phillip wasn’t at the party over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

This Morning host Phillip Schofield rubbishes feud rumours

Phillip then continued to poke fun at his co-stars and crew.

“Joint party with her son, loads of the team here went, the photos are unbelievable and gradually bit by bit people are going, ‘Oh god I did [do that] didn’t I? Did you do that?'” he continued.

Phillip then addressed the elephant in the room – his absence from the party.

I was at Ruby’s birthday and I missed out on the party.

“It was Ruby’s birthday and she had a massive birthday party, 15 friends and family so I was at Ruby’s birthday and I missed out on the party,” he explained.

“But the photos [of Alison’s party] coming through, I am going ‘What the hell are they doing?’,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison shares snaps of her son

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Alison shared a snap of her son that left her fans stunned.

The snap in question showed Alison’s son, Aiden, and fellow This Morning star, Gok Wan.

Gok was on the DJ decks at Alison’s party – and it looks as though Aiden joined him.

However, that wasn’t what fans were stunned by – it was the resemblance between Gok and Alison’s son!

“He looks like Gok’s twin brother,” one fan commented on the post.

“Looks like Gok’s brother,” another said.

“You look like you could be brothers,” a third wrote.

Read more: Vanessa Feltz’s personal thank you message to Holly Willoughby for help after split from partner

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.