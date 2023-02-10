The partner of Nicola Bulley has made a moving vow to presenter Dan Walker in a new interview.

Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley? will air on Channel 5 tonight (February 10) which will focus on her disappearance.

Mother-of-two Nicola went missing on January 27 during a dog walk near the River Wyre in Lancashire after dropping her daughters to school.

It was heartbreaking to interview Paul Ansell for our special programme on his missing partner, Nicola Bulley. Paul is going through hell but says “Nicky would never give up on us so we will never give up on her”. Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley?

Their father and Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell has spoken in interviews with the media as he expressed his heartbreak over her disappearance.

Tonight will see Paul sit down with Dan for the special programme.

Nicky would never give up on us so we will never give up on her.

On Friday, Dan tweeted pictures of his meeting with Paul alongside a heartbreaking caption.

His followers also expressed their heartbreak underneath the post.

One person wrote: “I really feel for this whole family. I can’t imagine what they are going through.”

Someone else said: “My heart goes out to Nicola and all of her family and friends.”

Paul made a vow about not giving up on finding Nicola (Credit: Sky News/YouTube)

Another tweeted: “I feel for him and all of Nicola’s Family and Friends! I am praying she is found soon.”

Earlier today (February 10), Nicola’s friend Emma White appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Speaking of her friend’s disappearance, Emma said: “We’ve said before: it is just this rollercoaster of emotions.

“We’ve had torture, despair. We’ve got hope in there, washed down with a lot of frustration.”

She continued: “The frustration comes from you see everyone working so hard. The police, the Mountain Rescue, the community. Yet we still have no information.”

‘It’s a rollercoaster of emotions.’@KatyRickittITV speaks to Emma, a friend of Nicola Bulley, about their ongoing search for the missing mum of two. Emma reveals how Nicola’s children are dealing with it all. pic.twitter.com/A6lFQfLHOl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2023

Nicola Bulley update

Emma went on to speak about Nicola and Paul’s two daughters.

She said they’ve been asking questions about their mum.

Emma said: “I know the girls, when they get home from school, say: ‘Any news on mummy?’ And Paul [their father] has to say: ‘No’.

“Paul says he can see the little girls deflate.”

Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley? will air tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm.

