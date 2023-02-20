Dancing On Ice fans call out Wanted star’s ‘perv’ comment to Holly Willoughby: ‘So awkward’

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby was jokingly branded a “perv” by a guest in the audience last night.

Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield returned to host another edition of the ITV skating programme on Sunday evening.

In the audience was The Wanted star Jay McGuiness, who was supporting his bandmate Siva Kaneswaran.

Jay jokingly called Holly a ‘perv’ over a comment she made about Siva’s hips (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

During one moment on the show, Holly spoke with Jay in the audience.

She said: “[Siva] keeps saying he can’t dance but we all saw those hips tonight.”

Jay then joked: “You perv!”

Holly replied: “Well, you know, they were there.”

Jay continued: “I think really anytime someone gets out there and moves their body in front of people, that can be intimidating.

Jay was in the audience to support his bandmate Siva (Credit: ITV)

“But he’s a big, gorgeous, handsome, good boy and he’s doing so good! Everyone is so proud of him.”

He added: “Even though he was really sick, I was really anxious that people might be critical of him but he kept pushing on and we’re so proud of you Siva.

Yikes I don’t think that ‘perv’ comment towards Holly went down too well.

“Keep going mate, you’ve got it!”

Viewers picked up on Jay’s joke to Holly and called him out on Twitter.

One person said: “I don’t think the ‘perv’ comment towards Holly went down too well. Awkward moment.”

Siva survived the skate-off last night (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “That was a bit awkward #perv.”

A third added: “Yikes I don’t think that ‘perv’ comment towards Holly went down too well. Awkward.”

Others found it amusing as one laughed: “I nearly choked when he called Holly a perv.”

Another said: “‘You perv’ has to be the funniest thing in tonight’s show.”

Meanwhile, during last night’s show, Siva faced the skate-off with his professional partner Klabera Komini.

They faced Darren Harriott and his partner Tippy Packard.

After their performances, the judges delivered their verdicts as they all chose to save Siva and Klabera.

This meant Darren became the latest celebrity to leave the competition.

One Siva fan wrote on Twitter: “Ah I’m glad to hear Siva and Klabera have been saved tonight.”

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (February 26) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

