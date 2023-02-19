Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby shocks viewers with ‘unreal’ dress tonight

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has blown viewers away with her dress for tonight’s show (February 19).

Holly, 42, glammed up for Movie Week on Dancing On Ice as she sported a glitzy gown.

The star left viewers distracted as she opened tonight’s show in the stunning dress, which featured a plunging detail.

Holly Willoughby dress on Dancing On Ice

Tonight, Holly wore a beige, sequinned dress from RASARIO.

According to RASARIO website, the floor-length shimmering dress features an accent cutout which highlights the cleavage line.

It also features a halter neckline.

The website states the dress costs $2,604 (£2,161).

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in a shimmery dress for Dancing On Ice tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice tonight

Holly shared a photo of herself to Instagram wearing the dress.

She wrote: “All that glitters on Movie night at @dancingonice … great songs and great performances tonight… even a treat from @diversity_official.”

You’re joking, aren’t ya? Most beautiful woman there is!

As Dancing On Ice began, viewers flooded Twitter with compliments for Holly’s dress.

One person said: “Holly’s dress. Unreal.”

Another wrote: “Holly looks amazing!”

Holly’s dress impressed viewers tonight (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile someone else gushed on Instagram: “You’re joking, aren’t ya? Most beautiful woman there is!”

Another commented: “That dress is absolutely divine.”

It comes after viewers were left making the same joke about Holly’s dress choice last weekend (February 12).

The satin gown was strapless with embroidered flowers over it.

However, many fans joked that it looked like a wedding dress!

One said: “Sorry but it looks like a bridesmaid dress.”

Another wrote: “Why is Holly Willoughby wearing a wedding dress?”

Someone else added: “Perfect wedding dress?!”

