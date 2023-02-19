Dancing On Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon takes swipe at ex-judge Jason Gardiner as he gushes over ‘perfect panel’

Dancing On Ice pro Sylvain Longchambon has taken a subtle swipe at former judge Jason Gardiner.

Sylvain is skating in this year’s series with Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher.

In a new interview, Sylvain opened up about his journey with Mollie and discussed other aspects of the show such as the judges.

Sylvain skates with Mollie on the show (Credit: ITV)

Sylvain Longchambon on Dancing On Ice

In an interview with Betway, Sylvain admitted there’s no more “nastiness” from the judges “since Jason Gardiner has left”.

When asked if he ever thinks the judges are too critical, the ice skater said: “Not anymore since Jason Gardiner has left! I think it’s always very positive criticism with the judges.

“There’s no nastiness, so they want you to improve, without making you feel like you have done something wrong. It’s always constructive and they want us to improve.

“It’s never personal, so I think those judges are really good.”

Jason left Dancing On Ice in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Sylvain also spoke about the current judging panel which consists of Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

He said: “I think the judges are brilliant! Obviously with Ashley and Oti being dancers, they’ve been on reality shows. Oti was a pro on Strictly, so she knows how it works for the celebs and the pros.

There’s no nastiness, so they want you to improve, without making you feel like you have done something wrong.

“I think it’s great and obviously with Chris and Jayne, they know everything about ice skating and couples.

“I think it’s a perfect panel for the judges.”

Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse make up the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

The star also discussed his relationship with Mollie on the programme.

He gushed: “It’s been really good so far! It’s quite fun with Mollie. She’s only 25, so it’s always fun to see what the trends are.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star shuts down rumours he’ll be forced to miss tonight’s show after worrying injury

“It’s quite fun, she’s always ten or fifteen minutes early for the ice and warming up on her own.

“She’s working really hard. She’s always willing to try new stuff, so it’s been great so far.”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight (February 19) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!