Holly Willoughby smiles as she hosts Dancing on Ice
Dancing on Ice: Holly Willoughby’s dress leaves fans all making the same joke

Holly's pale pink number wowed the fans

By Carena Crawford
Dancing on Ice kicked off tonight with Holly Willoughby looking radiant in a pale pink ballgown.

The floor length satin number, was strapless with embroidered flowers over it.

Holly looked absolutely stunning and fans couldn’t get enough of her look.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host Dancing on Ice
The dress Holly Willoughby wore on Dancing On Ice was stunning (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s Dancing on Ice outfit wows

Viewers were bowled over by how amazing Holly looked.

“Holly Willoughby’s dress might be the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen,” said one.

Another agreed: “Holly looks beautiful in her dress.”

“WOW!!! Such a stunning knock-down gorgeous princess!” wrote a third.

Someone else added: “Oh my goodness, Holly Willoughby, your dress is stunning.”

Fans make joke

However, they also all made the same joke about her outfit.

“Is Holly get married on ice?” said one.

Another added: “Why is Holly Willoughby wearing a wedding dress?”

“When you have to present at 6.25 but are getting married at 8…” joked one more.

A fourth said: “Sorry but it looks like a bridesmaid dress.”

“Wow it’s like a wedding dress,” said someone else followed by a series of laughing emojis.

A further commenter agreed: “Perfect wedding dress???!!”

“Are you getting married again lol,” said one more.

Joey Essex lifts Vanessa Bauer on the ice in very colourful clothing
Joey and Vanessa wowed with the opening routine (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Dancing on Ice tonight?

This week is Icon’s Week.

The Judge’s Challenge is back with skaters having to complete three rotations duing a solo upright spin.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer opened the show.

With people getting fed up of Phillip Schofield prying into their personal life, he steered clear of the subject tonight.

It was all about the skating as Joey performed to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing and scored his highest scores yet.

Patsy Palmer followed him, determined not to be in the skate off again this week.

She performed to the Spice Girls Spice Up Your life.

Despite scoring her highest score yet, Patsy only managed to complete two rotations of her solo spin, meaning her scores were deducted. However, she still managed her highest score yet.

Nile Wilson came on third skating to Robbie Williams Let Me Entertain You and scored the highest mark of the series so far with nines across the board.

Dancing on Ice continues next Sunday, February 19, on ITV

