It seems things are heating up on the ice for one Dancing on Ice couple and Phillip Schofield can’t stop pestering them about it.

Apparently, TOWIE alum Joey Essex and professional partner Vanessa Bauer are now a “thing”.

With all eyes on the skating pair, it’s no wonder people have plenty of questions, like when did they first meet? Was it love at first sight? Did they get butterflies? You know, the usual.

But it appears there’s one person in particular that is dying to know more about Joey and Vanessa’s rumoured romance.

The show’s own co-host Phillip Schofield has been prying into their relationship throughout the series, finding whatever chance he can to drop a remark.

But how would the notoriously private Phillip feel if the tables were turned? Here’s what Entertainment Daily showbiz and TV writer Joey Crutchley thinks.

Joey is partnered up with Vanessa for this year’s series (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dancing on Ice: Phillip pestering Joey and Vanessa ‘romance’

Known for his cheeky charm, iconic one-liners and handsome good looks, Joey first won the hearts of the nation back in 2011 when he appeared on TOWIE.

Since then, the Essex heartthrob has had a long string of romances, including Love Island star Ellie Brown and model Lorena Medina.

Fast forward to now, and Joey is one of the many celebs taking part in this year’s Dancing On Ice series.

NGL I’m still gutted for Ekin-Su!

(A reminder if you need it: Love Island winner was booted from the show last week… #JusticeForEkinSu).

Anyways, Joey’s appearance on the show has led to many people thinking he’s shacked up with partner Vanessa.

I mean, this isn’t Strictly guys…

But a backstage source on the show did tell The Sun they saw the couple kissing.

Phillip is seemingly very interested in Joey and Vanessa’s relationship (Credit: ITV Hub)

Phillip makes dig at Dancing on Ice stars Joey and Vanessa

Of course, Joey is entitled to share whatever he wants about his personal life.

But his rumoured fling with Vanessa has led to co-host Phillip constantly teasing them – leaving fans, and myself, rather unimpressed.

Following a grease-themed dance earlier on in the series Joey was asked by Phillip and Holly about the nature of his relationship with Vanessa.

Joey replied coyly: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well,” before saying he wouldn’t “confirm” anything.

Dancing on Ice fans didn’t appreciate Phillip’s jabs at Joey (Credit: ITV)

Then, more recently, after performing the Paso Doble, Phillip threw another jab at them.

Joey said he’s “fallen in love with ice skating” to which Phillip then remarked: “With ice skating?”

Joey grinned, saying: “I’ve fallen in love with Paso.”

Phillip didn’t stop there. “Anything else?”

“Erm, no,” Joey replied, “Just the ice.”

Take the hint, eh Phillip?

His cheeky comments, however, didn’t go down well with Dancing On Ice viewers as they accused him of acting in an infantile fashion.

Joey is apparently loved-up with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

Leave Joey and Vanessa alone, Phillip

Well here’s some shocking news. If someone doesn’t want to spill the tea Phillip, then chances are they don’t wanna spill the tea!

Back in 2020, Phillip bravely came out via a statement on his Instagram, followed by an interview on This Morning with bestie Holly Willoughby.

However, if my memory serves me well, at the time I don’t recall Phillip sharing the ins and outs of the new chapter of his life.

So why should Joey and Vanessa?

When Phillip made the announcement, rumours started to swirl about who he could be dating.

But the 60-year-old was never asked, live on television I might add, the ins and outs of his relationship – unlike poor Joey.

So whether or not Joey is getting it on with his skating partner (they would just make the cutest babies – just saying) or maybe they’re just pals who are loving all the attention.

At the end of the day, it’s nobody’s goddamn business.

Read More: Dancing On Ice: Oti Mabuse ‘showing signs of contempt’ towards Jayne Torvill

So what do you think of this story? Do you think Phillip should be asking Joey and Vanessa about their rumoured relationship? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.