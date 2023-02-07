Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse pulled an “expression of contempt”, it’s been claimed, following comments made by Jayne Torvill.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton also claimed to have picked up on a “dispute” between Ashley Banjo and Christopher Dean.

All in all, Stanton said it made for an “interesting dynamic” on Sunday night’s show (February 5).

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse appeared to disagree with Jayne Torvill (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Oti shows ‘contempt’ for Jayne

Darren claimed: “On this week’s Dancing On Ice, I noticed Oti pulled a slight expression of contempt, which is a one-sided smile, as Jayne was scoring Mollie Gallagher.

“She followed the expression with a subtle nose crinkle, which is a sign of disagreement.”

However, he did add: “Although she respects Jayne’s professionalism and experience, I believe the signal came down to a difference of opinion, based on the particular styles of what each person considers to be acceptable as a minor fault or error.”

These two clearly have the biggest differences of opinions on the judging panel.

He also picked up on the same signals from Ashley to Chris.

Stanton said: “I also noticed that Ashley flashed slight contempt at Chris during one point in the show.

“While they generally agree on the whole, they show some dispute when it comes to certain views on the contestants.”

He then added of the male members of the ice panel: “These two clearly have the biggest differences of opinions on the judging panel.”

Darren did admit: “Overall, I think Ashley and Oti are great judges as they add a contemporary view to the whole proceedings.”

Jayne Torvill is one of the two head judges on the ice panel (Credit: ITV)

‘Intersting dynamic’

Darren went on to add: “The dynamic between the Dancing On Ice judges was interesting this week.

“We obviously have Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, who are very clearly on the same page with each other, compared to Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

“I’ve found that Ashley very often disagrees with Christopher on certain aspects of technique and discipline.

“When Christopher scores, I’ve noticed Ashley will go against the grain and score higher with positive feedback. This has regularly happened over the course of the series.

“I think Torvill and Dean are clearly very old school in their style of scoring. There has to be a certain level of competency before they will give credit.

“They also come across as extremely disciplined when it comes to ice skating, which obviously means they are going to be a little bit more critical,” he concluded.

