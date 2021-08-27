Phillip Schofield has admitted that coming out as gay felt ‘like jumping out of a plane’, as he picks up his first-ever LGBT award.

A video that will be played at the award ceremony tonight sees the This Morning host tearing up as he accepts the special recognition gong.

The 59-year-old presenter is currently on holiday abroad so cannot accept his award in person.

Phillip Schofield came out as gay on This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield opens up about coming out as gay

Instead, he made a video of his speech.

Phillip opens up about coming out as gay in the sweet video message – as he visibly wells up.

He said: “Wow. This is a biggie. What a proud moment for me personally.

Read More: Phillip Schofield sends sweet message to Kerry Katona at she hits back at feud claims

“I’ve never won any award individually. Any award you win as a team that’s there propping you up and definitely that’s the case with this one.

“I had the most extraordinary people that helped me pack the parachute before the jump.

“Friends and family, loved ones and then there was an enormous amount of rainbow arms outstretched to catch me when I reached the bottom of my jump.”

Phillip opened up to co-star Holly Willoughby during the emotional segment (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Phillip also gave thanks to the gay community for embracing him and making him feel so welcome.

He continued: “Life is a still a work in progress, but of course aren’t we all? But it’s been joyous to meet the people I have, to have heard the lovely things they’ve said to me and share a moment like this with you. I wish I was there. I’m sorry I’m not. I am enormously proud. Thank you.”

The star-studded awards ceremony takes place tonight at The Brewery in London.

I’ve never won any award individually

It will be hosted by Gok Wan and Lawrence Chaney.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Michelle Visage, comedian Jennifer Saunders, TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and Spice Girl Melanie C are all among the nominees for the Celebrity Ally prize this year.

The trophy was previously awarded to Prince William in 2017

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!