Joey Essex issued with warning over behaviour towards Vanessa on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has been warned about his future on the ITV skating series by a body language expert.

He and skate partner Vanessa Bauer made it through Sunday (February 19) night’s heat with a High School Musical routine.

They placed joint fourth in the Week 6 show, scoring 32.5 points.

Joey Essex and Vanessa made it through to next week (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

Joey Essex on Dancing On Ice

The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and his rink pro Klabera Komini racked up the same tally for their performance to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley vs. JXL.

But in a demonstration of how tight the scoreboard can be, Siva and Klabera were plunged into the bottom two even though two other duos scored fewer points than them.

Ultimately their Top Gun-inspired showing wasn’t enough to save Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard, who faced elimination.

However, at this point in the competition, pairings like Joey Essex and Vanessa probably need to keep an eye on the bottom of the table, as well as the top of it.

And according to body language expert Darren Stanton, success isn’t assured for the popular skating couple.

That’s despite the rumours of a romance between the two.

And Joey fuelled such speculation when he appeared to lean in for a peck following their most recent skating exhibition.

Do Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer have a future on DOI?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren told ED! that competence could put TOWIE cast member Joey in the danger zone, despite his limitless enthusiasm.

He said: “Although he appears to be quite competent, Joey Essex could also be in the danger zone this weekend.

“He has put on some fantastic performances in recent weeks, and clearly has a determination to win.

Joey Essex and Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa’s performances have also been soundtracked by Elton John (Credit: Dancing On Ice YouTube)

“Joey has also displayed a deep connection and bond with his partner.

“However, I believe he lacks when it comes to technical ability – regardless of how motivated he is.”

Dancing On Ice next airs on ITV on Sunday February 26 at 6.30pm.

