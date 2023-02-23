This Morning erupted in chaos today as Holly Willoughby was forced to run off camera – leaving a worried-looking Phillip Scofield on his own.

The two iconic presenters, who have been hosting the long-running show since 2002 and 2009 respectively, are no strangers to awkward on-air blunders.

And on Thursday (February 23), 42-year-old Holly caused a moment of panic.

This Morning took an awkward turn today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Holly runs off after coughing fit

Holly and Phil were back in the ITV studio today to front their fourth show this week, following a week off for half-term.

During the show, Holly was about to handover to fellow ITV favourite Josie Gibson, who was reporting from the Caravan, Camping and Motorhome event at the NEC in Birmingham.

However, before Holly could say anything the blonde beauty started coughing, to which Phillip asked: “Are you alright there? Bless you?”

Needing to cough again, Holly darted across the room and off the camera to take a sip of water – but still struggled to speak.

Holly ran off camera leaving Phil on his own (Credit: ITV)

Phil forced to host This Morning alone

“Are you coming back or should I crack on?” Phillip asked, while standing on his lonesome.

“I am, you crack on,” Holly fired back, as the camera panned out to show her drinking a mug of water.

She then walked back on the screen to sit down on the sofa to take another sip of water, as Phil carried on presenting without her.

Phillip added: “I’ll carry on. You don’t need any help?”

Holly then gave him a thumbs up as he continued: “Okay, right then. We’re going to go to our camping correspondent.”

Holly had to sit out for a moment during the show (Credit: ITV)

Holly issues apology to viewers

Later on, This Morning host Holly explained why she rushed off earlier in the show.

Phill joked to his presenter pal: “You’re just back from sucking a Fisherman’s Friend, alright?”

Holly replied: “Don’t set me off again! I’m fine. You know you suddenly think you’re going to cough and I’m thinking don’t cough, don’t cough and then you’ve left it too late.

She added: “I just had to take myself off, but I’m back now. Sorry guys!”

