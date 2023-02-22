This Morning host Holly Willoughby has reportedly ended a feud with “jealous” neighbours.

Holly’s home renovation plans allegedly upset neighbours due to noise levels and concerns for local wildlife.

The star lives in a £3 million Edwardian house in south-west London with her husband Dan and their three children.

Holly Willoughby has been called an ‘ideal neighbour’ after reports of a fued (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning host Holly Willoughby given boost after feud with ‘jealous neighbours’

Neighbours are said to have launched a bid to halt plans for an extension on Holly‘s home, where she’s lived since 2011.

One of her neighbours reportedly lashed out, saying the renovation noises ruined their “standard of living” in the area.

But a neighbour has now told Closer that the situation has turned a corner, and that she is an “ideal neighbour”.

I think a lot of it was driven by pure jealousy.

The situation has now blown over according to the neighbour.

The neighbour claimed: “I think a lot of it was driven by pure jealousy because she’s such a successful career woman.

“She leaves very early in the morning and doesn’t have wild parties, so she’s an ideal neighbour.

“Most people on this street have done work on their houses, so it seemed wrong to single her out.”

Dancing on Ice host Holly is reportedly hoping for a drama-free 2023 (Credit: IITV)

Holly is hoping for a drama-free 2023

This isn’t the first time that Holly has apparently feuded with neighbours.

In 2017, reports suggested neighbours were upset when Holly installed a flagpole and flag over her property.

Holly faced a few turbulent years aside from the alleged issues with neighbours.

She reportedly settled out of court after a battle with former agency YMU Group, and also faced all the queue-gate drama last year.

Things have reportedly quieted down for Holly and she’s hoping for a drama-free 2023.

