Holly Willoughby smiles at ITV Palooza event
News

This Morning star Holly Willoughby given huge boost after ‘jealous’ neighbours ’singled her out’

Neighbours were concerned with noise from renovations on Holly's home

By Réiltín Doherty

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has reportedly ended a feud with “jealous” neighbours.

Holly’s home renovation plans allegedly upset neighbours due to noise levels and concerns for local wildlife.

The star lives in a £3 million Edwardian house in south-west London with her husband Dan and their three children.

Holly Willoughby smiles at ITV Palooza event
Holly Willoughby has been called an ‘ideal neighbour’ after reports of a fued (Credit: Cover Images)

This Morning host Holly Willoughby given boost after feud with ‘jealous neighbours’

Neighbours are said to have launched a bid to halt plans for an extension on Holly‘s home, where she’s lived since 2011.

One of her neighbours reportedly lashed out, saying the renovation noises ruined their “standard of living” in the area.

But a neighbour has now told Closer that the situation has turned a corner, and that she is an “ideal neighbour”.

I think a lot of it was driven by pure jealousy.

The situation has now blown over according to the neighbour.

The neighbour claimed: “I think a lot of it was driven by pure jealousy because she’s such a successful career woman.

“She leaves very early in the morning and doesn’t have wild parties, so she’s an ideal neighbour.

“Most people on this street have done work on their houses, so it seemed wrong to single her out.”

Holly and Phil smile on Dancing on Ice 2023
Dancing on Ice host Holly is reportedly hoping for a drama-free 2023 (Credit: IITV)

Holly is hoping for a drama-free 2023

This isn’t the first time that Holly has apparently feuded with neighbours.

In 2017, reports suggested neighbours were upset when Holly installed a flagpole and flag over her property.

Holly faced a few turbulent years aside from the alleged issues with neighbours.

She reportedly settled out of court after a battle with former agency YMU Group, and also faced all the queue-gate drama last year.

Things have reportedly quieted down for Holly and she’s hoping for a drama-free 2023.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans call out Wanted star’s ‘perv’ comment to Holly Willoughby: ‘So awkward’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Holly Willougby This Morning

Trending Articles

The Bay series 4 start date
The Bay: ITV confirms season 4 start date and it’s got an epic cast!
EastEnders' Sharon is wearing a wedding dress and, in a bubble, Eve is holding up a wedding dress
EastEnders fans spot major clue to flashforward episode last night
Holly Willoughby talking to camera, twins on This Morning
This Morning interview with identical twins under fire as their behaviour called out
Gerry McCann, Julia Wandelt, Kate McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann suffer ‘unnecessary pain’ over girl claiming to be Madeleine
Madeleine McCann holding tennis balls and the girl who thinks she is her
Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann in a pink hat smiling and Julia looking brooding
‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia ’to take legal action’ over DNA test