Alison Hammond is being “lined up to replace” Holly Willoughby on This Morning, a tabloid report has claimed.

According to the Sunday Mirror, telly bosses hope to retain Holly as a host on the ITV morning series.

However, the news outlet quotes a source as alleging “a question mark hangs over her future”.

And should the 42-year-old choose to move on from sitting on the sofa with Phillip Schofield, Alison reportedly tops the list of potential successors.

“She has gone from being seen as a safe pair of hands to a real asset to the channel,” an insider told the Mirror.

Could Holly Willoughby leave the show? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Could Alison Hammond ‘replace’ Holly Willoughby?

Alison, 48, has anchored the show on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary as a guest host since 2020.

The pairing came on board as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes parted ways with This Morning.

However, the Sunday Mirror reckons Alison could team up with other presenters, too, if the mooted changes happen.

A source claimed: “While her partnership with Dermot is seen as solid, there have also been conversations about other pairings – such as with Josie Gibson, who she was recently filming with in the French Alps.”

There have also been conversations about other pairings.

And that could indicate any potential other half in a hosting duo might see a similar on-screen situation as GMB.

The insider is quoted as saying: “If Holly were to leave, it is unlikely she would be replaced by one person – as when Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain, there would be a series of combinations trialled. Other names mentioned have been Kate Garraway, and even Ed Balls, after his success on GMB.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Both women very much enjoy working with each other’

Approached for comment about the Mirror’s story, an ITV spokesperson told ED!: “We don’t comment on speculation around artists’ contracts.”

Alison Hammond is reportedly ‘top of the list’ if Holly doesn’t continue on the ITV series (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

And a source at ITV also said: “Both Holly and Alison are much loved, respected and valued members of the This Morning family and have been so for over 14 and 20 years respectively.

“Both women very much enjoy working with each other on the show and are friends outside of the show also.”

Read more: This Morning star Alison Hammond pours cold water on ‘engagement’ bombshell

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.