Dancing On Ice viewers have slammed the judges’ decision to eliminate Amy Tinkler from the competition.

Olympic medal-winning gymnast Amy, 21, found herself in the skate-off on last night’s show (Sunday February 14) despite only entering the competition three weeks ago.

And viewers were outraged by the decision, claiming that it was “unfair”.

Amy Tinkler on Dancing On Ice
Amy and Joe as Bonnie and Clyde (Credit: ITV)

What did Amy Tinkler skate to on Dancing On Ice?

Amy came into the show to replace Denise Van Outen, after the presenter pulled out with a shoulder injury.

With only six skating duos taking part in this week’s show, Amy and pro-skating partner Joe Johnson took to the ice to perform to Bang Bang by will.i.am.

Being Valentine’s Day, the couples were tasked with dancing to the ‘greatest love stories’.

And, dressed as Bonnie and Clyde, Amy and Joe seemed to do well.

Amy Tinkler on Dancing On Ice
Amy and Joe scored 29 overall (Credit: ITV)

What did Amy say after she was eliminated from Dancing On Ice?

Despite scoring a 7.5 from Ashley Banjo, 7.0 from John Barrowman, 7.0 from Jayne Torvill and a 7.5 from Christopher Dean, there was some criticism.

John, in particular, found fault with her characterisation.

Amy’s overall score of 29 wasn’t enough to keep her out of the skate-off with Lady Leshurr, which she eventually lost.

Upon hearing the news, Amy said: “I’ve had the best time, and I’m so thankful to have met Joe.”

How did viewers react to the decision?

It wasn’t long before viewers expressed their anger at the decision.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I think Amy & Joe leaving the competition was a tad bit unfair, I thought she was really good?”

Another said: “How is that fair that Amy got out because she didn’t skate on her own do the judges not take into consideration that she’s been in it for 3 weeks?”

Wrong decision tonight, think Amy should have gone through!

A third commented: “Wrong decision tonight, think Amy should have gone through! Not sure that having Rita Ora on was a good idea either!”

Finally, a fourth fumed: “Wrong decision by the judges last night. Amy and Joe were the better skaters by miles.”

Alexandra Schauman and Jason Donovan Dancing On Ice
Jason got a pass until next week (Credit: ITV)

Why was Jason Donovan not skating this week?

The decision to eliminate Amy is the latest controversy in a series hit with a string of problems.

Immediately prior to the show, Jason Donovan pulled out of week five because of back pain.

He received a pass until next week.

And, only days before, Joe-Warren Platt had to pull out of the series altogether.

The Emmerdale star tested positive for coronavirus.

