Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant and partner Vanessa Bauer have left the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair were firm favourites on the show, having received high scores for their performances.

However, on Friday, the pair announced they have had to withdraw from the competition.

Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer forced to quit Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Joe-Warren Plant say about his Dancing On Ice exit?

The Emmerdale star said: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.

“I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

Joe thanked Vanessa for her support (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.”

He added: “Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members.

“They have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

What did Vanessa say?

Meanwhile, Vanessa added: “Unfortunately, we have received positive test results for Covid which means we cannot continue to compete this year.

“Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater.

“I’m so sad we won’t be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.”

Vanessa said Joe was “the hardest working partner I’ve ever had” (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa added that she’s “beyond proud and devastated”, but called Joe the “hardest working partner I’ve ever had”.

In addition, an ITV spokesperson said: “We can confirm that following positive Covid tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year’s competition.

“They’ve been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances.”

