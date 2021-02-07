Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo has been criticised for giving Joe-Warren Plant a lower score.

The Diversity dancer gave the Emmerdale actor a score of seven for his performance on Sunday’s show (February 7).

Joe and Vanessa Bauer performed a Quickstep on the ice and received an incredible score of 32.5 out of 40.

But while the other judges each gave Joe an eight, Ashley stuck with a seven.

What did Ashley Banjo say about Joe’s Dancing On Ice performance?

The star said: “My score is not based on your ability, I know you’re good and I expect you to be good.

“My score is based on two things tonight. Firstly the challenge, it didn’t feel like a unique step to me. It felt like a piece of choreography.”

He continued: “The second one was this song is so full of energy and when you pack a routine so full of stuff I can sometimes see you just going step to step to step.

“I’d rather less moves and see you perform. So I want you to perform more and complete the challenge absolutely.”

Some viewers didn’t agree with Ashley’s score of seven.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Ashley Banjo were you watching the same Joe as we were?”

Another said: “Very disappointed with Ashley’s score. That skate was incredible.”

One added: “Oh eff off Ashley Banjo, that was MUCH better than a 7.”

Others defend Ashley’s score

However, one person defended Ashley’s scoring and said it was “spot on”.

They wrote: “That was way overmarked. Ashley’s critique was spot on. Where was the unique move?”

Meanwhile, last week, Joe admitted he was “gutted” with his routine.

He said on Instagram after his performance: “Gutted with the final product of tonight’s skate but at least I stayed on my feet this time!

“@vanessabauer_skates did an amazing job on the choreography of this one, sorry I couldn’t perform it to the best of my ability but we move!

“Thankyou so much to everyone who voted for us! It means a lot to me and Vanessa knowing we have so many people out there who have our backs and are rooting for us!”

