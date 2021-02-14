Dancing On Ice star Jason Donovan has pulled out of tonight’s show after suffering from back pain.

The actor will not skate on Sunday evening’s show (February 14) alongside his professional partner Alexandra Schauman after receiving orders from a doctor.

Former Neighbours star Jason said in a statement: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out.

What did Jason Donovan say about Dancing On Ice?

“I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”

It comes days after Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant quit the series after he and partner Vanessa Bauer tested positive for coronavirus.

What did Joe say?

Joe said in a statement on Friday: “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.

“I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.”

He added: “Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience.

“Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa added: “Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater.

“I’m so sad we won’t be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.”

I look forward to returning next week.

This year’s series has saw four stars drop out of the show.

Along with Joe, Rufus Hound, Billie Faiers and Denise Van Outen have all had to quit the series due to injuries or COVID-19.

At the start of the series, professional skater Yebin Mok pulled out of the first show after a “freak accident” during training.

Bosses ‘want to make sure show works’

Following Joe-Warren’s exit, reports claimed bosses want to make sure the show works.

A source told The Sun: “They’ve been super strict with the protocols and following rules backstage.

“Everyone is tested all the time so it’s just a case of sticking to the rules and making it through to the final week.”

In addition, the insider said: “Morale is high backstage and everyone wants to make the show work.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, tonight (February 14), at 6pm.

