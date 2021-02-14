Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has worn a stunning pink dress for tonight’s show.

With the show coinciding with Valentine’s Day, the presenter has gone all out to get into the romantic spirit.

Holly’s extravagant Iris Serban gown features a flowing skirt with a feathered hem.

What did Holly Willoughby say about her Dancing On Ice dress?

The star, 40, shared a photo of herself in the dress to her Instagram.

Holly wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day…

“Tonight on @dancingonice we are celebrating the greatest love stories ever told…”

Fans couldn’t get over Holly’s dress, as one person wrote: “Omg you look like a princess!!”

Another gushed: “Holly, you are beyond beautiful tonight.”

One commented: “Absolutely AMAZING!”

A fourth added: “Omg Holly! Getting total princess vibes.”

Another compared Holly to a “princess”, writing: “Real-life princess.”

Holly celebrates Valentine’s Day

Earlier today (February 14), Holly paid tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin to mark Valentine’s Day.

The mum-of-three shared a throwback holiday snap of herself and Dan.

In the picture, the couple – who have three children – were all smiles as they enjoyed the sunshine on the beach.

The star wrote: “My [heart emoji].”

One fan said: “Gorgeous, happy photo of you both.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful picture!” while another added: “You two are so cute!”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Holly marked her 40th birthday in lockdown but admitted she was asleep by 9:30pm!

She said on This Morning: “It was really lovely. Yesterday felt like a bit of a dream really. It was amazing.

“It was emotionally exhausting. I went to bed at 8.30 last night, watched Death In Paradise with the kids and then at 9.30 it was lights out and all of us just collapsed.

“I’d been going a long time. I am 40 now.”

