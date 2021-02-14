In latest Dancing On Ice news, producers are reportedly ramping up Covid precautions.

This year has seen the show been struck by a series of unfortunate incidents.

As if battling the pandemic wasn’t enough, there’s been numerous injuries that have forced stars to quit the series.

In addition, both Joe-Warren Plant and Rufus Hound pulled out of the show due to positive coronavirus tests.

Producers are scrambling to keep the show running (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice news: Producers ‘ramp up’ precautions

With the show now on very thin ice, producers have reportedly ramped up safety measures in a last ditch attempt to keep it on air.

According to The Sun on Sunday, bosses have brought in an array of extra guidelines including forcing staff to wear masks even in outdoor areas.

“Any more cases of the virus could spell disaster,” said a source.

“Everyone has been given a stern talking to and reminded how to control the virus.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Read more: Billie Faiers quits Dancing On Ice: Five crises the show has faced this series

Meanwhile, it’s going from bad to worse for the show this week.

Jason Donovan pulled out ahead of tonight’s show due to back pain.

Jason is taking a rest (Credit: ITV)

Has Jason Donovan quit Dancing On Ice?

The Aussie actor will not skate on Sunday evening’s show (February 14) alongside his professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

The former Neighbours star Jason said in a statement that doctors have ordered him to rest-up.

He said: “I’ve had back pain the past couple of days and I’m under doctor’s orders to take it easy and sit this week out.

“I’m resting up, I’ll be watching from home and cheering everyone on and I look forward to returning next week.”

The show is going ahead tonight still (Credit: ITV)

Has Joe Warren-Plant quit Dancing On Ice?

Meanwhile, Jason’s exit comes just days after Emmerdale star Joe was forced to leave the show for good.

The popular actor said in a statement on Friday (February 12): “Having tested positive for Covid this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I.

“I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo criticised for giving Joe-Warren Plant lower score

In addition, the star added: “Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members.”

Dancing On Ice (hopefully!) continues on ITV, tonight (February 14), at 6pm.

Do you enjoy Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.