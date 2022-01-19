He’s competing on Dancing on Ice 2022 and Ben Foden‘s wife Jackie has claimed her hubby would “never” cheat on her or fall victim to the show’s so-called curse.

The couple tied the knot in 2020, their marriage coming 18 months after his relationship with ex-wife Una Healy broke down.

Ben hit headlines at the time after he confessed to cheating on Una, with whom he shares two kids.

Jackie said Dancing on Ice 2022 star Ben Foden won’t cheat like he did on Una Healy (Credit: Splashnews)

Dancing on Ice 2022: Ben Foden won’t fall victim to curse

However, despite his past behaviour, Jackie isn’t concerned about Ben doing it again.

“He’s not once worried me. I think you just know, deep down, when that could happen and it’s not a possibility with us, so I’m not concerned,” she told OK!.

Read more: Una Healy reveals she’s moved closer to new man after ex Ben Foden remarries

“I look forward to the day when Ben actually cheats on me because it would be hysterical to see the downpour of fire and rain that comes down upon him… I’m kidding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Smith Foden (@snackyjax)

Jackie, who shares daughter Farrah with Ben, went on to hit back at suggestions of there being a Dancing On Ice curse.

“Someone said this and I was like: What curse?’ I’d heard of the Strictly curse, but not a Dancing On Ice one. I don’t have any worries. We’re very much the same person and on the same track.”

Read more: Una Healy breaks silence after Ben Foden split

Ben will skate with professional skater Robin Johnstone on the show.

She was paired with Rufus Hound last year and has been happily married to fellow pro skater Andy Buchanan for 14 years.

Ben is paired with pro skater Robin Johnstone (Credit: Splashnews)

More babies for Ben and Jackie?

Well, it appears so!

Jackie has also opened up about the possibility of having a second baby with Ben.

She revealed that they plan to try later this year as she wants to have a summer baby.

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.