Dan Walker’s Channel 5 show was the subject of some scrutiny from the 45-year-old’s fans last night (Monday, June 6).

The star made his debut on 5 News yesterday evening – and fans were largely impressed with what they saw!

Dan Walker Channel 5

Last month, Dan announced that after six years on BBC Breakfast, he would be leaving the show.

It was then later announced that he would be joining Channel 5’s flagship show, 5 News.

Last night, after weeks of waiting, Dan finally made his debut on the show.

During last night’s show, Dan was reporting live from outside of 10 Downing Street.

He was covering the vote of confidence for Prime Minister Boris Johnson that was happening last night.

Plenty of viewers tuned in to watch Dan’s first show on Channel 5 – and it sounds like many enjoyed it!

Dan made his Channel 5 debut last night (Credit: Channel 5)

Dan Walker show review

After Dan’s Channel 5 debut, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to air their thoughts on the show.

“Brilliant show tonight Dan. You fit in perfectly,” one viewer tweeted at Dan.

“A slick, polished first show.. congrats!” another said.

“You were great, Dan! What a start for you, being at No. 10 for your first show!!” a third wrote.

“Would love to see the viewing figures for tonight. You’ve fitted in effortlessly Dan and already a lovely relationship with the rest of the team is apparent. You’re such a nice bloke, everyone loves you,” another said.

However, not everyone was a fan. “Sorry Dan, but am not a Channel 5 News fan,” one viewer said.

Dan took a swipe at Piers yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Dan and Piers Morgan

Yesterday was a busy day for 45-year-old Dan.

Prior to the debut of his new show on Channel 5, the former Strictly star also appeared on Good Morning Britain.

It was during this appearance that he took another swipe at Piers Morgan, escalating their ongoing, yet lighthearted, ‘feud’.

At the end of the interview, Dan said: “Right, I’m going to do what they normally do on this programme and walk off.”

Then, Dan copied Piers by ‘storming’ off the GMB set.

“I’d just like to point out only one person has ever done that but it is a stage that has been set for you,” Susanna Reid said to him.

Piers himself reacted to the jibe later on. “He couldn’t even do this better than me…” he wrote.

5 News airs on weekdays from 5pm on Channel 5 and My5.

