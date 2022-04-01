Cruising with Susan Calman: Star’s behaviour on The One Show worries fans

Cruising with Susan Calman starts tonight (April 1) on Channel 5 and, to promote it, the woman herself has been doing the rounds.

Last night she appeared on The One Show with hosts Alex Jones and Harry Judd.

However, while many said they were looking forward to watching, some pointed to Susan’s rather familiar behaviour on the show.

In fact, from the looks of it, the star felt right at home in the BBC studio.

The star appeared on The One Show last night to promote Cruising with Susan Calman (Credit: BBC)

What did fans say about Susan Calman?

Susan was on the show to chat about her new Cruising series on Channel 5.

And it seems the presenter felt right at home as she chatted to Alex and Harry.

Susan was seen sitting with one leg tucked up under the other.

This resulted in the star having one foot on The One Show sofa – some that divided fans watching at home.

One declared: “Feet on the furniture!!”

Another said they thought “Susan Calman is a massive irritant”.

Susan putting her feet on the seats divided viewers at home (Credit: BBC)

The One Show fans issue plea for Susan

Others expressed concern for Susan, whose legs didn’t quite reach the floor.

“Can you get Susan a stool,” one viewer pleaded. “Her feet are dangling and she doesn’t look totally comfortable.”

Another added: “Could you give Susan a small stool. It’s hard when your feet don’t reach the ground.”

Her feet are dangling and she doesn’t look totally comfortable.

Others were just pleased that Susan was there to liven things up after a “boring” interview with Shawn Mendes.

“I’m loving it that Susan is just sitting there swinging her legs,” said one viewer among all the tweets slating the interview with the Canadian singer.

When does Cruising with Susan Calman start?

The show starts tonight (April 1) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Susan takes over from Jane McDonald at the helm of the show.

This week she’ll be seen setting sail around the sun-kissed Canary Islands.

While she’s living it up closer to home, Jane appears to have moved onwards and upwards, announcing some pretty exciting news of her own earlier this week.

Cruising with Susan Calman starts tonight (April 1) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

