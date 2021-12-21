Christmas Cruising: Viewers divided as Susan Calman takes over from Jane McDonald

Viewers of Christmas Cruising were divided after comedian Susan Calman‘s debut this series.

The show Crusing With… was previously hosted by former Loose Women panelist Jane McDonald.

But comedian Susan is steering the boat for a festive special.

What did viewers say about Susan Calman presenting Christmas Cruising?

Susan Calman meets her shipmates (Credit Channel 5)

Susan’s debut on the Channel 5 programme was met with mixed opinions.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “This is just terrible, so many presenters to choose from to fill Jane’s boots…”

I so want to go on a cruise with Susan Calman.

A second wrote: “How dare they take Jane McDonald off. WE WANT JANE, WE WANT JANE.”

And a third said: “I think Susan is going a bit bonkers with the invented pronunciations even the Norwegians are turning their noses up at (laughing emoji). Just no need.”

But other people were far more impressed.

“Absolutely loving Susan Calman. Just love her infectious laughter, I really want to do that cruise.”

Another said: “What a brilliant show tonight. Susan you are just a delight.”

While someone else wrote: “I so want to go on a cruise with Susan Calman.”

The first of two shows saw Susan start out in chilly Dover, meet her shipmates and travel to the southern Norwegian city of Stavenger.

What has Susan done before?

Glaswegian Susan is a stand-up comedian who moved into television, radio and podcasts.

Susan appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing where she partnered with Kevin Clifton and finished 7th.

She presented another Channel 5 series called Secret Scotland, visiting some of the country’s most iconic locations.

Susan Calman on TV show QI (Credit: YouTube)

A Grand Day Out was broadcast earlier this year, following Susan’s travels in her camper van, named Helen Mirren.

She also made Grand Week by the Sea.

Susan has also appeared as a panellist on BBC Radio 4 shows including The New Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue.

She’s also a regular on hit TV BBC 2 show QI.

Christmas Cruising will return tonight at 9pm on Channel 5 and will be available on catchup at My5.

