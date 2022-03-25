The One Show: Gordon Ramsay and Michael Bublé have viewers saying same thing

The One Show viewers were tickled to see Michael Bublé and Gordon Ramsay on their TV screens last night.

The singer and celebrity chef were guests on Thursday’s (March 24) programme hosted by Alex Jones and Rylan Clark.

And even though Gordon, 55, turned the air blue at one point with his swearing, show fans were united in their assessment of the episode’s guests.

The One Show guests Gordon Ramsay and Michael Bublé were a hit with viewers (Credit: Twitter @BBCTheOneShow)

The One Show starring Michael Bublé and Gordon Ramsay

Michael and Gordon proved a popular pairing on the sofa opposite the hosts, with viewers all saying the same thing on Twitter.

Many made clear how much they enjoyed the chemistry and banter between the two stars.

In particular, several viewers singled out how Michael and Gordon seemed to be enjoying ‘having a laugh’ with one another.

And it seems the show’s hosts also echoed that, too. After the broadcast, Rylan called it the “funniest [episode] I’ve done in a long time”.

Funniest @BBCTheOneShow I’ve done in a long time ❤️ @GordonRamsay @MichaelBuble &Alex x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) March 24, 2022

Furthermore, the person who runs the programme’s account replied to him with three laughing emojis: “We’re still laughing.”

The same account, as they apologised for Gordon’s language, also tweeted: “We hope you enjoyed tonight’s show as much as we did.”

A high five between Gordon and Michael (Credit: Twitter @BBCTheOneShow)

What viewers had to say

Viewers certainly seemed to appreciate the dynamic between Gordon and Michael, who high-fived one another as the end credits began to roll.

One satisfied viewer tweeted: “All the doom and gloom around at the moment, @GordonRamsay and @MichaelBuble were great fun guests.

“The chemistry between Alex and Rylan very noticeable too. #TheOneShow.”

Alex Jones and Rylan also came in for praise (Credit: Twitter @BBCTheOneShow)

Another fan wrote: “What a great show tonight, great to see Gordon Ramsay and Michael Buble having such a laugh #TheOneShow.”

And a third added: “Michael Buble and Gordon Ramsay on The One Show. So funny how they haven’t stopped laughing at themselves and each other! Loved it #TheOneShow.”

Great to see Gordon Ramsay and Michael Buble having such a laugh.

But they weren’t the only ones who liked what they saw.

Someone else joked: “We just witnessed the start of a wonderful new bromance! Wish I was out with those guys tonight!”

“Anyone else laughing so much tonight watching Gordon & Michael? Absolutely hilarious!” contributed yet another fan.

Yet another thrilled observer gushed: “The combination of Gordon and Michael is TV gold!”

And a grateful viewer thanked them: “Buble and Ramsay cheered me up in my COVID isolation #TheOneShow.”

The One Show airs on BBC One, weekdays, at 7pm.

