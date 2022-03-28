Jane McDonald delights Twitter fans as she announces big TV news

TV star Jane McDonald surprised Twitter fans earlier today with a big television announcement.

The travel guru revealed news of her next television series abroad.

If it’s anything like her latest series Jane McDonald: The Caribbean, we can expect more dancing, extraordinary views and lots of laughs.

Viewers can’t wait!

Jane announces news for another exciting travel series set in America and fans are thrilled (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jane McDonald announce on Twitter?

The first episode of Jane McDonald: The Caribbean aired yesterday and fans can’t get enough of the new Channel 5 show!

The presenter started her Caribbean getaway in Barbados, where she tried paddle board yoga and snorkelling as she explored the country.

But what will Jane be getting up to next?

Read more: Jane McDonald’s incredible four-stone weight loss after making one simple change to her diet

Earlier on today, Jane announced news on her next television endeavour.

The star revealed that she’s filming her next travel series in America!

She tweeted: “Filming my next travel series – in glorious sunshine today. We’re in America for this one, but I can’t tell you more than that… yet! #filmlocation #filming.”

Fans are excited to see Jane’s new travel series in that has started filming in America (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What do fans think of Jane’s announcement?

Fans are looking forward to seeing Jane’s new series on our screens.

Many fled to Twitter to share their excitement.

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘bounced back from heartache’ after having ‘everything ripped from under her’

One fan wrote: “You must be exhausted! Can’t wait to find out all the places you’re going this time. I hope you’re enjoying it along the way.”

Another said: “Always look forward to seeing your programmes. Loved the series on the Caribbean, can’t wait to see this one.”

“Sounds amazing Jane can’t wait to see it,” a third added.

Where can I watch Jane McDonald: The Caribbean?

Jane McDonald: The Caribbean airs on Channel 5. The first episode aired last night (Sunday, March 27).

All four episodes of Jane’s Caribbean adventure are available on My 5.

Are you looking forward to Jane McDonald’s new series? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.