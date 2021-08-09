Clodagh McKenna has admitted she’s a ‘bundle of nerves’ ahead of her wedding day to partner Harry Herbert.

The chef appeared on This Morning on Monday (August 9), where she dished up a tasty ginger and soy salmon dish.

During the segment, Ruth Langsford revealed that it was Clodagh‘s final time on the show before her nuptials.

Clodagh McKenna appeared on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What did Clodagh McKenna say?

Ruth quizzed Clodagh over her upcoming wedding day.

The TV chef is preparing to tie the knot to fiancé Harry.

Opening up on the day, Clodagh shared: “I’m a bundle of nerves.

Harry, you’re a good man for taking her on

“I’m nervous about walking down the aisle and everyone looking at me… I’m just nervous about everything.”

She added: “I’m so excited to see my family though, and to get married.”

Ruth responded: “Harry, you’re a good man for taking her on.”

Clodagh and her fiancé Harry Herbert (Credit: RTE / YouTube)

Meanwhile, it comes weeks after Clodagh suffered an awkward slip-up on the show.

As she explained her recipe to viewers, the star said at the time: “I’m putting in smoked paprika for that other little jizz… jazz.”

Clodagh then joked: “Someone’s giggling, I think the cameraman’s got the giggles.”

Who is Clodagh’s partner?

Clodagh, who is from Cork in Ireland, met her partner Harry back in 2017.

The couple got engaged at the end of last year and revealed hopes to get married in 2021.

Announcing the news on social media, Clodagh shared: “We got engaged!

Ruth quizzed Clodagh on her upcoming wedding (Credit: ITV)

“We are over the moon with happiness and thank everybody for the lovely warm wishes.”

Before meeting Clodagh, Harry was in a 25-year marriage and has three grown-up children.

Meanwhile, Clodagh had just come out of a long-term relationship.

The couple currently live at Highclere Park, the grounds of the house where Downton Abbey filmed.

It was also where the pair went on their second date.

