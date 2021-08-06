Eamonn Holmes shocked This Morning viewers today (August 6), as he made a rude remark about John Torode.

The MasterChef star, 56, appeared on the ITV show for one of his regular cooking segments.

But ahead of the live demonstration, John found himself in a serious biscuit discussion with Eamonn and Ruth Langsford.

Eamonn Holmes branded John Torode a ‘dirty pig’ on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

It came as Eamonn and Ruth, both 61, were testing Morrison’s latest Bourbon Cream biscuit.

The tasty treat is a mash-up of a Custard Cream and a traditional Bourbon.

As the married pair sampled the snack, John explained his biscuit eating technique with viewers.

He shared: “See it’s not about the combination of the biscuit for me, it’s about how you eat it.

“You take the biscuit apart and then you take the custard off it and then you eat the biscuit.”

However, Eamonn appeared disgusted by John’s admission.

He replied: “You’re such a dirty pig. Imagine living with you.

John was left in hysterics over Eamonn’s comment (Credit: ITV)

“You’re like the sort of child that would try to lick your plate clean.”

Thankfully, John saw the funny side to Eamonn’s remark as he began to laugh hysterically.

But it appears viewers at home were shocked over the comment.

How did This Morning viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one complained: “#ThisMorning How can @EamonnHolmes call John a pig when he is chumping through a biscuit with his mouth open!”

Another added: “Omg @EamonnHolmes calling John Torode a dirty pig! #thismorning.”

However, others loved Eamonn’s cheeky comment.

“You’re such a dirty pig” #ThisMorning

Add this to Eamonn Holmes’ best bits! pic.twitter.com/pqBEeC4HP9 — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) August 6, 2021

One added: “You’re such a dirty pig [laughing emoji] don’t ever change Eamonn!”

“Got to love Eamonn,”a second shared, while another added: “Add this to Eamonn Holmes’ best bits!”

Later on in the show, Eamonn went on to discuss his own health struggles.

The presenter has previously spoke about his agony after dealing with chronic pain in recent months.

During an interview with former rugby player Ed Jackson, he said: “It’s been going on for three months and I get quite depressed about it sometimes and I think, ‘This is not going to get better.’

“My friend, how humbled am I reading your story and listening to you because your prognosis was, that’s it!”

