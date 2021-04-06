This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna left viewers divided today with her behaviour during a cooking segment.

On Tuesday’s show, the Irish cook, 45, made a quick and easy no bake lemon cheesecake with hazelnut crumb.

However, Clodagh left some people unhappy when she licked her finger and dipped it into the mixture.

Clodagh made a lemon cheesecake (Credit: ITV)

What did Clodagh say on This Morning today?

As Clodagh made the delicious cheesecake, she couldn’t help but have a taste of the mixture.

Read more: This Morning viewers urge ITV to admit it was ‘wrong’ and reinstate Ruth and Eamonn

Mixing whipped cream, cream cheese, caster sugar and lemon juice and zest, the chef admitted: “This is where I think I make the best lemon cheesecake because this filling is so good.”

The star couldn’t resist a taste (Credit: ITV)

What did Clodagh do?

After whisking the mixture, Clodagh dipped her finger into the mixture and tried a bit.

However, she then scooped up another bit on her finger before pouring the mixture onto a biscuit base.

Viewers watching were divided over Clodagh’s antics with one person calling it “revolting”.

Viewers were divided over Clodagh dipping her finger in the mixture (Credit: ITV)

One said on Twitter: “@thismorning the baker making the cheesecake, wish she would stop putting her fingers in her mouth that’s just grime!”

Another tweeted: “@thismorning – please ask Clodagh not to lick her fingers whilst doing her cooking demonstrations, it’s revolting not to mention unhygienic!!”

@thismorning the baker making the cheese cake wish she would stop putting her fingers in her mouth that’s just grime! — mental health aid (@purementalaid) April 6, 2021

@thismorning – please ask Clodagh not to lick her fingers whilst doing her cooking demonstrations, it’s revolting not to mention unhygienic!! 🤮 — CMB23 (@CMB238) April 6, 2021

@thismorning She just licked her finger and put her finger back in the bowl. No cheesecake for me thanks . #doubledip #ThisMorning — FM Maestro (@gglover4fm) April 6, 2021

What did viewers say?

One added: “She just licked her finger and put her finger back in the bowl. No cheesecake for me thanks.”

But others found it funny and loved seeing Clodagh on the show.

One laughed: “Lol @thismorning Clodagh shoving her fingers in her cheesecake mix then licking and going back for another dose.

“Don’t think anyone will be eating that.”

Lol @thismorning Clodagh shoving her fingers in her cheesecake mix then licking and going back for another dose 😩😂 don’t think anyone will be eating that. — James Craig (@jacraig89) April 6, 2021

Love ya Ms Clodagh! Bringing the joy! You are a dote! Loving your cheese cake recipe and keep up that beautiful joy of life! Love from a Cork girl! xxx — marguerite Ann mulcahy (@margueriteAnnm2) April 6, 2021

Another gushed: “Love ya Ms Clodagh! Bringing the joy! You are a dote! Loving your cheese cake recipe and keep up that beautiful joy of life!”

Read more: This Morning on ITV: Viewers left disgusted by flesh eating plane survivor story

One added: “Love watching Clodagh on this morning she’s always so cheerful.”

What did you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.