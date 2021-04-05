Today’s This Morning saw the return of husband and wife presenting duo Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and viewers were most definitely excited to have them back.

The pair returned even though Eamonn revealed he is suffering from chronic back pain and currently using a walking stick.

They’ll be on screen all week, covering for regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as they enjoy some well-deserved time off.

Eamonn discussed his chronic pain on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers want more of Ruth and Eamonn

Viewers couldn’t wait to share their happiness at seeing Ruth and Eamonn back in the This Morning studio.

One viewer tweeted: “OMG! So good to see Eamonn & Ruth back where they belong!! Made my day to see them on the sofa!! YEAH!!!!!!”

Another shared their joy: “Yes @EamonnHolmes and Ruth are back thank god for that @thismorning finally worth watching.”

Some viewers urged ITV to rethink having Ruth and Eamonn back as permanent hosts:

I’m loving the love for Ruth and Eamonn on here this morning ……. surely someone behind the scenes follows this hashtag to get a hint at what viewers think?…..they must not be blind to the fact that viewers want these 2 back on, on a Friday (or more!) C’mon…. #ThisMorning — Fifi (@heyfifi) April 5, 2021

#ThisMorning so happy to get up to spend the morning with Eamonn and Ruth instead of the other 2 with their little in jokes and bad manners talking over their guests . These 2 are tv gold bring them back and admit you got it wrong ITV — tonerbarbara@yahoo.c (@6quarmby) April 5, 2021

‘Thank God you’re okay Eamonn’

Others shared some get well wishes for Eamonn, who also shared his struggle with chronic pain with viewers.

One viewer empathised with Eamonn: “@EamonnHolmes @thismorning it’s fantastic to have you back on This Morning Eamonn and Ruth.

“I feel for you Eamonn as Im in constant pain 24/7 due to leg ulcers preventing my now crippling hip replacement.”

Another shared: “Thank god you’re okay Eamonn and hope you’re not in to much pain.

“I love seeing you both back as you’re most certainly my favourite couple on This Morning, so I will cherish this week. You’re funny, professional and just so lovely.”

This Morning viewers have urged ITV to bring back Ruth and Eamonn permanently (Credit: ITV)

Not all viewers liked having Ruth and Eamonn back

However, Ruth and Eamonn weren’t a hit with all viewers. Some disliked having the pair back on their screen, and branded them “boring”.

One viewer tweeted: “I’ve had to turn off @thismorning Eamon and Ruth are getting so boring and predictable All they talk about are themselves…boring!”

Another echoed them, tweeting: “Does anyone actually like watching Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning?? I find them so uncomfortable, always bickering awkwardly like they actually hate each other.”

