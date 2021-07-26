Chef Clodagh McKenna suffered an awkward slip-up during her cooking segment on This Morning today.

The show favourite appeared on Monday’s programme to cook a potato chorizo tortilla.

However, Clodagh appeared to leave the cameraman in giggles as she made an accidental rude comment.

Clodagh suffered an awkward blunder on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did chef Clodagh McKenna say on This Morning?

As she explained the recipe to viewers, Clodagh said: “I’m putting in smoked paprika for that other little jizz… jazz.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes baffled by Ruth Langsford’s ‘strange’ question about grandchild on This Morning

Hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were then seen smiling very slightly.

She then said: “Someone’s giggling, I think the cameraman’s got the giggles.”

Ruth and Eamonn looked like they were smiling (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were in hysterics on Twitter.

One person wrote: “Clodagh’s at it again, now she’s putting Jizz in her potatoes. Can always rely on her to liven up a morning.”

Another said: “Clodugh’s best TV moment when she says Jizz on TV even better then when she said [bleep].”

One added: “Did Clodagh just say she’s going to add a bit of jizz to her recipe.”

Another tweeted: “The cameraman was laughing because Clodagh just said ‘all that jizz’ instead of of jazz! Didn’t anyone else notice?”

Clodagh didn’t seem to notice her slip-up (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time Clodagh has suffered a blunder on This Morning.

Last month, she accidentally swore live on air after spilling a cocktail.

Explaining what was in the drink, Clodagh said: “It’s vodka, elderflower cordial, ice and fresh mint, I added fresh mint into it, because I just thought it would be so good.”

However, as she started shaking it around in a cocktail shaker, it spilled.

Clodagh swore on This Morning last month (Credit: ITV)

She exclaimed: “Oh [bleep]!”

Realising her mistake, she quickly said: “I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry!”

Read more: This Morning viewers accuse travel expert Simon Calder of trying to ‘dodge’ quarantine rules

Host Phillip Schofield said: “She does tend to forget she’s actually on the telly!”

Clodagh replied: “Oh well! It happens, who out there has never said that word in their life? Let them be the first to cast the stone!”

Phil added: “Oh my god, I love you so much. Just once more for compliance reasons, we apologise, we are taking it seriously.”

Do you enjoy watching Clodagh on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.