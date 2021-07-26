Chef Clodagh McKenna suffered an awkward slip-up during her cooking segment on This Morning today.
The show favourite appeared on Monday’s programme to cook a potato chorizo tortilla.
However, Clodagh appeared to leave the cameraman in giggles as she made an accidental rude comment.
What did chef Clodagh McKenna say on This Morning?
As she explained the recipe to viewers, Clodagh said: “I’m putting in smoked paprika for that other little jizz… jazz.”
Read more: Eamonn Holmes baffled by Ruth Langsford’s ‘strange’ question about grandchild on This Morning
Hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes were then seen smiling very slightly.
She then said: “Someone’s giggling, I think the cameraman’s got the giggles.”
Viewers were in hysterics on Twitter.
One person wrote: “Clodagh’s at it again, now she’s putting Jizz in her potatoes. Can always rely on her to liven up a morning.”
Another said: “Clodugh’s best TV moment when she says Jizz on TV even better then when she said [bleep].”
One added: “Did Clodagh just say she’s going to add a bit of jizz to her recipe.”
Another tweeted: “The cameraman was laughing because Clodagh just said ‘all that jizz’ instead of of jazz! Didn’t anyone else notice?”
This isn’t the first time Clodagh has suffered a blunder on This Morning.
Last month, she accidentally swore live on air after spilling a cocktail.
Explaining what was in the drink, Clodagh said: “It’s vodka, elderflower cordial, ice and fresh mint, I added fresh mint into it, because I just thought it would be so good.”
However, as she started shaking it around in a cocktail shaker, it spilled.
She exclaimed: “Oh [bleep]!”
Realising her mistake, she quickly said: “I’m so sorry! I’m so sorry!”
Read more: This Morning viewers accuse travel expert Simon Calder of trying to ‘dodge’ quarantine rules
Host Phillip Schofield said: “She does tend to forget she’s actually on the telly!”
Clodagh replied: “Oh well! It happens, who out there has never said that word in their life? Let them be the first to cast the stone!”
Phil added: “Oh my god, I love you so much. Just once more for compliance reasons, we apologise, we are taking it seriously.”
Do you enjoy watching Clodagh on This Morning? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.