Christine McGuinness makes honest confession about marriage to Paddy in TV appearance

Christine McGuinness opened up about her marriage with Paddy McGuinness on Lorraine today.

The comedian’s wife sat down with stand-in host Carol Vorderman on the ITV show on Tuesday (July 12).

Rumours that the couple had split began last month (June) when it was reported that Paddy had had his tattoo tribute to Christine removed.

During her appearance on Lorraine, Christine addressed the rumours that suggest her marriage is on the rocks.

Christine McGuinness discussed her marriage to Paddy on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness marriage

In a frank confession, she explained: “Marriages just go up and down anyway, all marriages – especially long ones like ours, 15 years together.

“It’s not always going to be plain-sailing. We’re trying to deal with things as privately as possible and we both just want to be there to support the children and give them an amazing summer.”

However, despite their issues, Christine revealed that things are looking bright for the near future at least.

Consequently, she told Carol that the family are preparing to jet off on holiday together.

The couple are taking their twins Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, six, to a destination for some well-deserved family time.

Christine McGuinness and her husband, Paddy McGuinness on the red carpet in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews)

“We’re really excited about it,” she added. “They are always going to be our focus and that’s the most important thing.”

Earlier this month, Christine recently spoke about her marriage with Paddy in an interview with OK! magazine.

The mum-of-three said: “We have had difficult times but when I look back at our marriage and see where we are now, I think, wow, you know, we’ve done alright.”

Meanwhile, during an interview with The Sun published at the weekend, Christine said: “We are having a very, very difficult time. I’m feeling really quite raw and all over the place.”

