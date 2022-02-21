Chloe ending explained: What happened in episode six of the BBC One thriller?

BBC drama series Chloe came to an end this week, but some might argue the conclusion was less than satisfying – so here’s the ending explained.

We’ll miss the people in the BBC One thriller, especially central character Becky Green.

At first, we weren’t sure if we liked her at all.

By the ending, we were rooting for her.

But still, the six-parter left us with so many unanswered questions!

***Warning: spoilers from episode six of Chloe ahead***

Behind the public persona, Billy Howle’s character Elliot was a controlling bully (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Who plays Elliot in BBC drama Chloe and where have you seen him before?

Chloe ending explained: What happened in episode six?

It was the night of Elliot’s political launch, and Becky’s carefully constructed web of lies began to crumble around her.

She raced against time to discover the truth about her old schoolfriend Chloe.

Finally, Becky found out that Chloe was NOT having an affair with Richard.

But she WAS desperately unhappy in her marriage with her controlling husband Elliot and was about to leave him.

The signs were there – Elliot was a bully, who had Chloe on a tight lease and tried to keep her heavily medicated.

But did Elliot push Chloe or did he drive her to jump off the cliff?

We still don’t know.

Chloe’s mum, who was present when she jumped, admitted: “I don’t know what I saw.”

Writer and director Alice Seabright previously revealed that there would be questions left “unanswered” at the end of the psychological thriller.

Meanwhile, Pippa Bennett-Warner, who played Livia added: “Nothing’s tied with a bow. The ending isn’t neat.”

What happens to Becky Green?

At the end of episode six of Chloe, Becky Green has clawed back some sort of revenge on Elliot.

Having seen his true colours – locking her in, hiding her car keys – she recorded him threatening her.

Becky then posted the audio file of his abusive behaviour onto social media.

We can only hope that this gave Becky some peace of mind and the ability to move on.

But ultimately, she was still left with zero friends, nowhere to live, no job, and a very unwell mum.

The ending of Chloe gave us no answers as to Becky’s future.

Devastatingly, even her own mum struggled to recognise her as a result of her early onset dementia.

At the end of Chloe episode six, Becky imagined what would have happened had she answered the phone when Chloe called her for help…

Could she have changed Chloe’s fate?

We’ll never know.

Chloe ending explained: Erin Doherty as Becky Green (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Chloe on BBC One: What else has Becky actress Erin Doherty been in and who’s her famous girlfriend?

Chloe ending explained: Will Chloe get help?

Viewers finally discovered that Becky’s sister had tragically drowned while in the bath with Becky.

Poor Becky wasn’t even old enough to look after herself, let alone be in charge of her little sister.

It could be quite possible that Becky had suffered from PTSD or psychological problems due to the trauma of seeing her sister drown.

She’d blamed herself for decades.

Sadly, her mum didn’t seem to be in the right mental place to help Becky.

Anyone would need therapy after what Becky had been through.

Why did all of Elliot’s friends protect him?

Perhaps the most baffling question left unanswered was why Elliot’s friends protected him?

Basically they all threw Chloe under the bus by ignoring what was happening to her.

Elliot had spies telling him about Chloe – including her so-called best friend Liv.

The group looked so glamorous and tight-knit from afar, but were actually shallow, vacuous and only cared about appearances.

Poor Chloe.

The drama didn’t tell us what happened to manipulative Elliot at the end of episode six.

Was his promising career ruined by Becky’s exposé?

And did the friendship group fall apart?

Poppy Gilbert, Billy Howle, Erin Doherty, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Jack Farthing starred in thriller Chloe (Credit: BBC One)

Chloe ending explained: How come Elliot and Becky had never met?

During episode six, we learnt that Elliot and Chloe had been childhood sweethearts.

So how come Becky – Chloe’s childhood best friend – hadn’t met him?

Something didn’t ring true about this.

And that Chloe ditched Becky as soon as Elliot told her to?

Is this the behaviour of a real friend?

Understandably, Becky was never able to get over being ghosted as a friend.

And she had nothing else in her life to distract her from fantasising about/stalking her old friend on Insta.

Becky was never able to move on and make new and healthy friendships.

But then, it seems, nor was Chloe.

Why did she let go of Josh?

Becky said goodbye to Josh in episode six of Chloe.

But why?

He was the most forgiving man on the planet and seemed to accept Becky for who she really was.

We just don’t understand why she walked away from a man she seemed to like, who seemed to like her back.

Of course, Brandon Michael Hall played Josh in the cast of Chloe.

Brandon Michael Hall as Josh in Chloe (Credit: BBC One)

Chloe ending explained: Will there be a second series of Chloe?

BBC One has not yet confirmed if Chloe will return for a season two – but it’s unlikely at this point.

Chloe isn’t coming back from the dead, and Becky has found out all she can about her death.

Writer and director Alice Seabright has said that while there is “potential” to continue the story, she isn’t sure “if it’s the right thing”.

She said: “It definitely works as a self-contained story and it’s not that you couldn’t open up that story again, there’s the potential for it, but at the moment I don’t know what the version of that is that I would want to do.”

Alice added: “It’s not one that ends on a cliffhanger, wait to find out next season kind of thing.

“It definitely completes the story and there could be a second chapter, but it reaches a point that hopefully feels, I hope will feel satisfying.”

Chloe is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of Chloe? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.