Who plays Elliot in BBC drama Chloe and where have you seen him before?

BBC drama Chloe continues tonight (Monday, February 7) and grieving Elliot may look familiar to you.

In an impressive ensemble cast, actor Billy Howle stands out as the dead Chloe’s husband.

Where have you seen Billy before, you may have been asking yourself. Wonder no more!

Elliot in Chloe is played by Billy Howle (Credit: BBC)

Who pays Elliot in BBC drama Chloe?

Starring alongside the likes of Erin Doherty as Becky Green and Poppy Gilbert as Chloe is Billy as the would-be politician.

Elliot was married to Chloe and is coming to terms with her death.

As for 32-year-old Billy, he’s one of the UK’s bright young acting talents.

Born in Stoke-on-Trent, Billy moved around a lot with his family as a child, before eventually settling in Scarborough.

He said as a teen that he got up to, “misbehaving. Drinking, drugs, most of the stuff you can get up to in a seaside town”.

From there he left home at 18 to pursue his dream of acting, and trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre.

And after that things really started to happen for him.

Since then he’s become known for his intense, magnetic roles.

He told The Guardian in 2018: “There’s definitely something in me that is a bit broken and poetic.”

Billy in MotherFatherSon (Credit: BBC)

What has Chloe actor Billy Howle been in before?

Billy’s career has been steadily growing since he starred as part of ensemble cast in E4 crime drama Glue in 2014.

His performance as a tormented teen in the whodunit gained plenty of attention.

Soon he appeared in blockbuster war movie Dunkirk and, in 2017, won the starring role opposite Saoirse Ronan in the period drama On Chesil Beach.

After that Billy returned to TV to star in BBC Two thriller MotherFatherSon with the late, great Helen McCrory and Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

In that, Billy performed a very memorable sex scene in which he appeared full-frontal naked and engaged in the kind of sauciness that put 50 Shades Of Grey to shame.

Last year was a big year for Billy – there was The Beast Must Die on Britbox and BBC One’s period serial killer series, The Serpent.

Billy in The Serpent (Credit: BBC)

Billy Howle speaking Dutch in The Serpent

In The Serpent, Billy played Dutch diplomat Herman Knippenberg.

The fab series told the chilling tale of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj and how he left a trail of death and destruction across south-east Asia in the mid-1970s.

Fighting for justice and trying to keep on Sobhraj’s slippery trail, Billy’s performance as Herman was a winner.

And in the series, he spoke fluent Dutch like a boss.

Billy told Buzz magazine: “It felt a little bit overwhelming.

“I’ve never spoken a word of Dutch, but was working with a dialect coach: they were having real trouble getting a native speaker, and this coach wasn’t Dutch, just good at accents.

He also revealed he spoke to the real Herman Knippenberg before shooting the series.

“By the time we started shooting… I felt like I had a good handle on Herman as a person and a voice.

“This is true for any character – once you’ve got their voice, many other things start to fall into place.”

Billy has a longterm girlfriend (Credit: BBC)

Is Billy Howle married and does he have children?

In that same Guardian interview, Billy made reference to his girlfriend.

His partner is reported to be long-term love, Florence Rose, who he started dating back in 2018.

On his now-deleted Instagram it’s claimed that Billy often posted snaps of himself together with Florence.

However, although on Twitter, Billy now keeps his private life very private.

What’s Billy in next?

Billy is in several high-profile projects.

He stars alongside Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough and Daisy Edgar-Jones in US crime drama Under The Banner Of Heaven.

It tells the story of a Mormon detective investigating a murder.

Production wrapped filming in December 2021, so look out for it this year – although no UK broadcaster has been announced.

Billy will also appear in the movie Infinite Storm this year, with Naomi Watts.