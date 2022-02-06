Chloe on BBC One: What else has Becky actress Erin Doherty been in and who’s her famous girlfriend?

BBC One’s gripping new drama, Chloe, is about to kick off with actress Erin Doherty as main character, Becky Green.

But what else do we know about the rising star who’s definitely one to watch?

Who plays Becky in Chloe?

Becky Green is played by Erin Doherty. Becky is a temp who lives with her mum in Bristol. She’s also weirdly obsessed with looking at the Instagram feed of someone called Chloe Fairbourne.

Becky’s life takes a turn when Chloe unexpectedly dies and, after some careful truth-work (aka lies), she infiltrates the lives of Chloe’s closest friends.

But does she know what she’s getting herself into? And what’s the motivation behind Becky’s actions?

What else has Erin Doherty been in?

Erin Doherty as Anne in The Crown (credit: Netflix)

Her most prominent role to date was playing the young Princess Anne in Netflix’s The Crown.

She starred in seasons three and four and Glamour called her the ‘best part’ of the third season.

Erin’s first TV role was in 2916, when she starred in an episode of BBC One smash hit Call the Midwife.

She went on to land a role in the TV version of Les Miserables.

As well as the small screen, Erin is an accomplished theatre actress and has won lots of praise from critics for her performances.

Where is Erin from?

In Chloe, Erin’s character Becky speaks with a strong Bristolian accent, so it would be easy to assume she hails from the West Country.

Erin was actually born in Crawley, West Sussex.

She took an acting course in Guilford before heading to Bristol to train at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School.

Is Erin Doherty single?

Erin keeps her private life very private, choosing to use social media to promote her work rather than personal stuff.

But she occasionally posts about girlfriend, actress Sophie Melville.

In an interview with Audible – for whom the couple narrated queer love story, Massive – Erin said her relationship was her ‘greatest achievement’.

Acting wasn’t always her dream

According to an interview with Town & Country magazine, Erin had plans to become a professional footballer.

She said: “We’d win, like, 10-0 — we were that team,” she recalled. “I bloody loved it.”

Erin even reportedly had a trial for Chelsea but was told by her dad to pick between drama and football because driving her around at weekends took too long.

We’re glad she chose acting.

Episode one of Chloe airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday all episodes will be available on iPlayer straight after

