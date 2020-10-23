Celebrity Gogglebox For Stand Up To Cancer returns to screens tonight.

There’s one thing more we love than watching television; watching celebrities watching television.

Once again, we can expect a host of familiar faces – alongside the regular Gogglebox families and friends – cosied up in living rooms across the nation; yelling at the TV.

Who is appearing?

Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston

Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston (Credit: Channel 4)

Now we’re cooking on gas! We can expect star turns from everyone’s favourite bent coppers show: Line of Duty.

The three actors are some of the most familiar faces on British TV, so now it’s their chance to chat about what they’re watching on the small screen instead.

Adrian said: “It’s an honour to be part of the esteemed Gogglebox line up especially when it’s raising money for the phenomenal work Stand Up To Cancer do. Being able to watch a load of great – and some questionable – TV alongside Vicky and Martin is an added bonus.”

Vicky added: “I am a big fan of Gogglebox, really chuffed to be asked, and quite surreal, to be part of the Stand Up To Cancer special with Adrian and Martin. We hope we can help raise much needed funds for such an amazing cause.”

Read more: Gogglebox star Amy Tapper reveals the secret behind her three stone weight loss

Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe

Mo and Babatunde (Credit: Channel 4)

Funnyman Mo shot to fame on social media in 2017 with his witty observational skits.

He hosts his own show The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 and also released a stand-up show on Netflix last year called Mo Gilligan: Momento.

His mate Babatunde is a comedian, actor and writer who has appeared in New Tricks, Waking The Dead and EastEnders.

Craig David and KSI

KSI and Craig David (Credit: Channel 4)

In a former life, Craig David would have been busy makin’ love on Fridays, but now the musician, singer and producer is casting his eye over the week’s TV with his music pal, KSI.

Craig said: “I’m thrilled to be doing the Gogglebox Stand Up To Cancer special with KSI. It’s such an amazing cause and such a fun show to do.”

Read more: Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints as viewers slam ‘traumatising’ turkey scene

Roger Daltrey and John Bishop

John Bishop and Roger Daltrey (Credit: Channel 4)

In one of the the show’s more unusual pairings, rock legend, The Who’s Roger Daltrey is joining Scouse comedian John Bishop as they chat about the week’s hits and misses on TV.

Who has appeared on the celeb edition before?

Other sofa critics supporting the campaign over the years have included Naomi Campbell, Noel Gallagher, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Steve Coogan, Liam Gallagher, Freddie Flintoff, Ed Sheeran, Big Narstie, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Danny and Dani Dyer.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2020: Victoria Derbyshire ‘signs up’ for new series

Celebrity Gogglebox For Stand Up To Cancer is on Channel 4 on Friday, October 23, at 9pm.

Who’s been the funniest celebrity on Gogglebox so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.