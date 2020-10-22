Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints as viewers slam ‘traumatising’ turkey scene

Gogglebox has been hit with Ofcom complaints after viewers were left “traumatised” by a graphic scene on turkey insemination.

The broadcasting regulator received 16 complaints following the clip, which first aired on Autumn At Jimmy’s Farm.

The scene was part of last week’s instalment of the Channel 4 reality series.

Gogglebox has been hit with Ofcom complaints over a graphic turkey scene (Credit: Channel 4)

During the episode, the Gogglebox families were shown how artificial insemination is performed on a turkey by host Jimmy Doherty.

Clearly unimpressed by the show’s content, Julie Malone commented: “Oh don’t tell me he’s going to [bleep] a turkey!”

Gogglebox sparks Ofcom complaints

Gogglebox viewers were just as horrified!

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: “I’m still traumatised from catching up with #Gogglebox last night and the guy on #jimmysfarm was literally felching a turkey #wtf #putthestrawdown.”

The turkey scene was first aired on Autumn At Jimmy’s Farm (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox star Ellie Warner proudly shows off huge new tattoo

A second said: “That is just cruel and undignified. It’s a creature deserving respect and quite frankly, should not be being produced doing that. Not sure I want turkey again. #gogglebox.”

A third added: “I’m scarred for life after that Turkey scene on Gogglebox last night#jimmysfarm #gogglebox.”

Another commented: “Nothing has made me gag like the turkey clip on #Gogglebox.”

A fifth joked: “Right….that’s turkey off the Christmas dinner menu now (forever in fact)#Gogglebox.”

Right….that’s turkey off the Christmas dinner menu now (forever in fact) 🤢 #Gogglebox — Stacey ✨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺 (@StaceyT29) October 16, 2020

More Gogglebox complaints

It certainly isn’t the first time Gogglebox has been hit with complaints in recent weeks.

Last month, the Michael family sparked controversy over their views on the coronavirus pandemic.

The family watched a news story on the government’s new rule of six, which forbids groups of more than six people meeting up in places such as pubs and parks.

At the time, son Louis commented: “As long as they’re not going clubbing and picking up 18 or 19 year olds and taking them back to [university] halls, things will be fine.

The Gogglebox Malones were stunned by the graphic turkey scene (Credit: Channel 4)

“It seems crazy that they were putting out all of these schemes like Eat Out To Help Out and trying basically to get everyone back to normal, and now they’re blaming young people.”

While sister Alex said: “It just seems backwards to me because if there’s small group of people who are at risk of dying, then it should be them self-isolating – not the large group of young people.”

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

She later added that people should be given a “choice” regarding how they want to respond to the coronavirus figures.

Following the scene, a spokesperson for Ofcom confirmed they had received complaints about the Michaels’ comments.

Gogglebox continues at 9pm this Friday on Channel 4

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.