Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has revealed she is working hard to maintain her incredible three stone weight loss.

The 20-year-old, who previously appeared on the Channel 4 reality series, currently follows a strict diet plan to help maintain her weight.

Alongside a transformation shot on Instagram, the TV star told followers was “proud” after keeping the pounds off in recent months.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper lost three stone (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper say about her weight loss?

She wrote: “#throwbackthursday to the progress I made when following Muscle Food’s @mfgoalgettersuk plan! (which used to be called Do The Unthinkable!).

“I’m so proud that I’ve been able to keep the 3 stone I lost off and still feel healthier and fitter than I did this time last year!!!!

“Now Muscle Food have literally helped so so many people get incredible results not just me!!”

The shot was first shared to Amy’s account in January.

The Channel 4 star has been busy in the gym (Credit: Instagram Story/AmyTappsx)

Read more: Gogglebox hit with Ofcom complaints as viewers slam ‘traumatising’ turkey scene

Fans rushed to compliment her transformation, with one writing: “Well done Amy, massive achievement! You should be proud of yourself.”

A second said: “What a difference Amy, a big achievement, I hope you feel proud of yourself, being happy is the main thing x.”

How has Amy maintained her weight loss?

As well as sticking to strict diet plan, the Channel 4 star has busy in the gym.

She recently documented a gruelling session with PT Sammi Myer, where she was put through her paces in a series of circuit-style exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BFit with Sammi Myers PT (@bfitwithsammimyers) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

Amy said: “It’s not always glam and toning in the gym. I’m getting to that stage and making movements and I wanna share it with you guys.

“Please don’t judge my rolls, don’t judge my form. Don’t judge lol.”

Last year, Amy and her dad Jonathan both lost three stone after switching to a healthy diet plan.

Amy lost six inches around her waist, while her dad dropped from 21st 3lb to 18st 8lb.

The star alongside her mum Nikki and brother Josh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy admits her family’s weight loss has been life-changing

Meanwhile, back in April, Amy credited her dad’s weight loss with helping him beat coronavirus.

The 52-year-old was left fighting for his life with COVID-19, while the rest of the family had also caught the highly contagious bug.

Speaking to The Sun, Amy said: “If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know.”

The star first appeared on Channel 4’s Gogglebox in 2013 alongside parents Nikki and Jonathan, and brother Josh.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.