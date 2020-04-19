Googlebox star Jonathan Tapper left 'fighting for his life' after catching coronavirus

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper was left fighting for his life after contracting the coronavirus, his wife has said.

The TV favourite, who is diabetic, spent two weeks on the sofa as he battled the illness, which saw him "heaving with every breath" at one point.

Gogglebox star Jonathan Tapper started showing symptoms

His wife Nikki told the Daily Star it all started almost a month ago when Jonathan started to show symptoms such as a cough and a temperature.

She said the 52-year-old could not move and lay down on the sofa where he then remained for a fortnight as his worried family watched over him.

"We tended to him as best we could, but at times he seemed unable to breathe," she said.

Jonathan remained at home after the family spoke to doctors, who advised that they get an oxygen monitor to keep track of how he was doing.

Things were particularly tough because the rest of the family also caught the virus.

Getting through the night

Nikki said during the course of Jonathan's illness there was one terrible night where he was pale and struggling to breathe.

"I tried to keep calm, asking him all the time if he could breathe," she said.

"I felt that I couldn't think straight because I was so unwell myself at the time too," she added. Nikki also said that the situation left their daughter Amy in tears.

The Tapper family from Gogglebox all caught the illness (Credit: Channel 4)

"I kept vigil through the night and monitored his oxygen levels and luckily, with the help of 111 (NHS helpline), we got through to the next day - I have never been so afraid," she said.

The Gogglebox star is now on the road to recovery and taking things easy. Nikki said the familyhopes that they have some level of immunity after having the illness.

She said their thoughts are now with everyone else affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tapper family – Jonathan, Nikki, Amy and son Josh – found fame after appearing on Gogglebox from 2013 to 2018.

They were on 11 series of the show, although Josh left early to pursue a prestigious Civil Service apprenticeship.

