Gogglebox's Amy Tapper says dad's weight loss helped him beat coronavirus

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has credited her dad's weight loss with helping him beat coronavirus.

Jonathan Tapper, 52, was fighting for his life with COVID-19 as his anxious family sat by his bedside.

The rest of the family had caught the highly contagious bug as well.

What might have been

Now, Amy has spoken out about how her father may not have been celebrating his recovery in the same way if he hadn't lost three stone after a devastating diabetes diagnosis.

"If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know," Amy told The Sun.

"I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad"

Amy and her father lost three stone each after taking part in the Do The Unthinkable Diet with Muscle Foods.

"It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive. I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me - if we hadn’t changed our lives last year," she said.

Taking it easy

"Dad is now taking it easier but the rest of us are fully well now."

Jonathan slimmed down from 21st 3lb to 18st 8lb and also saw his waist shrink down from 44 inches to 38.

Amy first appeared on Channel 4's Gogglebox in 2013 alongside parents Nikki and Jonathan, and brother Josh.

Amy shared her thoughts on family on her Instagram page recently.

She wrote: "I'm grateful for my home and my family and friends and that's all I NEED right now."

