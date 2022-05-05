Carol Vorderman and Anne Robinson on Countdown
Carol Vorderman fans issue plea as she breaks silence on Countdown return

Should Carol come back?

By Rebecca Carter

Carol Vorderman has broken her silence on a possible Countdown return following the news Anne Robinson is leaving.

This week, Anne, 77, announced she would be leaving the Channel 4 show after less than a year of hosting.

Rumours have been rife about who could replace Anne on the show and there’s been multiple calls for Carol to return.

Carol co-hosted Countdown for 26 years from 1982 until 2008.

Carol Vorderman in grey outfit during night out
TV star Carol addressed calls for her to return to Countdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman to return to Countdown?

However, following calls for her to return to the show, Carol said on Twitter: “Thank you to all of you saying such lovely things about a possibility of me returning to Countdown.

“You’re very kind & it would be an honour.

“But I want to wish whoever is the lucky human to be the new host all the love and 9 letter words in the world.”

Anne Robinson on Countdown
Anne has quit Countdown (Credit: Channel 4)

Fans were gutted and begged Carol to return to the show.

One replied: “Oh go on Carol! Please? Pretty please?!!!”

Another tweeted: “You would be perfect to now host. A glorious, cheeky, intelligent, marvellous woman.”

A third wrote: “We all need our Carol back.”

Another said to Carol: “‘Vorderman’ is a 9 letter word. If you don’t host it maybe you could return as a ‘Countdown Conundrum’?”

Carol Vorderman in animal print hat at races
Fans begged Carol to return to Countdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol simply replied with a laughing face emoji.

It comes days after Anne confirmed she’ll be leaving the show.

She said in a statement: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.

“I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Sun recently, Anne hinted about the real reason she may have left.

She said: “I come from a long line of alcoholic, Irish bandits so to suggest I go PAYE is a bit like asking Philip Green or Richard Branson to join the company payroll.

“I wasn’t interested in any offer on that basis. Even if it included financial parity.”

