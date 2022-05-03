Anne Robinson is leaving Countdown as she issued a statement to confirm the news.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss the news, and it’s safe to say that they felt divided.

Anne has hosted the show for over a year (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Why is Anne Robinson leaving Countdown?

Last night, Anne announced that after just under a year of hosting Countdown, she was leaving the show.

The 77-year-old joined the show in June 2021, taking over from Nick Hewer – who had been fronting the show for nine years.

Anne became the first woman to front the show in its 39-year history.

Speaking about the show, Anne said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

“I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks,” she said.

She then went on to say that she has grandchildren, a garden, and a home in New York that need more of her attention now. Her final episode will air in the summer.

Anne was the first woman to host Countdown (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Upon hearing the news that Anne was leaving the show, plenty of Countdown fans took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

Some were sad to learn that the 77-year-old is on her way out.

“I see Anne Robinson is quitting #Countdown – wasn’t a fan at the start, but she did grow on me, the discussions with the guests were really good,” one viewer said.

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Oh wow – genuinely surprised, not to mention a little sad, that Anne Robinson’s quit @C4Countdown; after a shaky start I thought she really brought something fresh to the show.”

“I didn’t take to #annerobinson at first as #countdown host, but I’ve grown to like her in the role & I’m disappointed that she’s leaving,” a third said.

In addition, another tweeted: “Oh no, how sad, Anne Robinson is leaving #C4Countdown.”

Some fans of the show are sad to see Anne go (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson quits Countdown

However, other viewers were glad to learn that Anne is going to be leaving soon.

“So glad Anne Robinson is leaving Countdown will be able to watch it again now,” one wrote.

“Can’t say I’m surprised that Anne Robinson has quit Countdown. She never seemed like a good fit for the show. There was always something a little awkward about the way she hosted,” another said.

“Thankfully Anne Robinson is leaving Countdown. Her style was not a good fit for the show. Hopefully it can return to its warm soothing ways with a new presenter,” a third tweeted.

“Anne Robinson quits #Countdown. Thank God,” another simply said.

Countdown airs on weekdays from 2.10pm on Channel 4 and All4.

