Anne Robinson announced this week that she’ll be leaving Countdown after less than a year of hosting the show.

Now, the 77-year-old has revealed the real reason she quit the long-running Channel 4 show.

Anne is set to exit the show (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson leaving Countdown

On Monday (May 2) it was announced that Anne would be leaving her role as the host of Countdown.

Anne assumed the role in June last year after Nick Hewer’s exit. Nick presented the show for nine years, however, Anne has fronted it for less than a year.

This makes her one of, if not the shortest-serving permanent host on Countdown since it began in 1982.

Speaking about leaving, Anne said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

She then went on to say that she has grandchildren, a garden, and a house in New York that deserve her attention now – hence why she is quitting.

What’s the real reason behind Anne’s departure? (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

However, there seems to be another reason why Anne decided to call time on her stint hosting Countdown.

Despite reportedly being offered a pay rise by Channel 4, Anne decided to turn it down.

The 77-year-old was previously employed by Channel 4 on a freelance basis.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I come from a long line of alcoholic, Irish bandits so to suggest I go PAYE is a bit like asking Philip Green or Richard Branson to join the company payroll.”

“I wasn’t interested in any offer on that basis. Even if it included financial parity,” she said.

“I will, however, miss out on the Channel 4 luncheon vouchers, which is a big regret.”

Romesh is the bookies’ favourite for the job (Credit: BBC)

Who will replace Anne Robinson on Countdown?

Since Anne announced she was leaving the show, speculation has been rife over who will replace her.

Yesterday, Betfair revealed that comedian Romesh Ranganathan is the favourite for the job.

This wouldn’t be the first time Romesh would take over hosting duties of a show Anne has fronted.

Last year, he became the new host of The Weakest Link – the show that Anne is perhaps most famous for. She hosted it between 2000 and 2012.

Other favourites for the hosting job include Carol Vorderman, GMB host Kate Garraway, and This Morning star Phillip Schofield.

Speculation is expected to ramp up as Anne enters her final weeks as the host of the long-running show.

Countdown airs on weekdays from 2.10pm on Channel 4 and All4.

