Anne Robinson is stepping down as Countdown host in the summer after just less than a year of fronting the show.

Since then, speculation has been rife over who will take over from her as the show’s new host.

Now, the favourites for the job have been revealed.

Anne is leaving the show in the summer (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson quits Countdown

On Monday night, Anne, 77, announced that she was going to be leaving her role hosting Countdown.

The veteran TV star took over hosting duties in June 2021 following Nick Hewer’s exit. Nick hosted the show for nine years.

Anne became the first woman to host the show in its 39-year history. She is also set to become one, if not the shortest-serving host of the show since it began in 1982.

Speaking about her exit, Anne said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

“I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks,” she added.

Her final episode will air in the summer.

Who will host Countdown next? (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Who will replace Anne Robinson on Countdown?

So the question now is – who will replace Anne as Countdown’s host? And will they host the show for longer than she has?

Now Betfair has revealed that the favourite to take over as host once Anne leaves is… Romesh Ranganathan.

Romesh, of course, is currently hosting the Weakest Link, the show that Anne is probably best known for. She hosted for 12 years between 2000 and 2012.

Romesh is currently at 2/1 to take over as host of Countdown once Anne exits.

Sam Rosbottom, a spokesperson for Betfair said: “Romesh Ranganathan is the 2/1 favourite to take over presenting Countdown from Anne Robinson who’s clock has ticked down on her time on the show.”

Romesh is favourite to take over as Countdown host (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Romesh isn’t the only one to be linked with the Countdown hosting gig.

Betfair has former co-host Carol Vorderman at 4/1. Carol was on the show from 1982 until 2008.

Question Time host Fiona Bruce is at 7/1, whilst both Paul O’Grady and Kate Garraway are at 10/1.

Current co-host Rachel Riley is at 16/1, and This Morning host Phillip Schofield is at 20/1.

Betfair has also provided odds on what they think Anne will do next.

Spokesperson Sam said: “Robinson is 11/1 to swap numbers and letters for snakes and spiders in I’m A Celebrity 2022 and 16/1 to take to the dancefloor on Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

She is also 7/1 to take part in the next series of Celebrity Bake Off, and 20/1 to take part in Dancing On Ice in 2023.

Countdown airs on weekdays from 2:10pm on Channel 4 and All4.

