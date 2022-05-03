Rachel Riley breaks silence on Anne Robinson’s Countdown exit after host called her ‘formidable’

Rachel Riley has broken her silence on Anne Robinson leaving Countdown following the news.

Anne, 77, announced that she’s leaving Countdown after just under a year of hosting the show.

Now, Rachel has reacted to the news as she retweeted a message from co-star Susie Dent.

Anne Robinson leaving Countdown

Susie had wrote on Twitter: “Some Countdown news. Wishing Anne all the very best in her new adventures with her grandchildren and beyond.”

Rachel then retweeted the message to appear on her own Twitter account.

There were claims that Rachel and Anne didn’t see eye to eye on the set of Countdown.

Recently, Anne addressed the rumours that she had a ‘feud’ with Rachel.

Anne told the Daily Mail: “Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is [co-star] Susie Dent.

“She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two. But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.”

Rachel previously addressed the rumours too, saying during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve seen the headlines of feuds escalating – I’ve been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks.”

Rachel added in November 2021: “[Anne’s] not the cuddliest person in the world. But it’s just a different show now, she’s making it her own.

“She’s getting some stuff out of the contestants – sometimes it’s barbed, sometimes it’s funny. It’s just got a different flavour.”

Anne announced her exit from Countdown on Monday (May 2).

She said in a statement: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show.

“And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.

“I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.”

