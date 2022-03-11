Carol Vorderman’s Instagram fans distracted as she poses in skin-tight bodysuit

Carol Vorderman has stunned her Instagram fans with a daring new selfie.

The former Countdown star posted a racy picture in a skin-tight bodysuit.

And the saucy snap left some of her fans pretty much drooling – and others distracted.

Carol Vorderman showed off her curves in a new Instagram post (Credit: Instagram)

What did Carol Vorderman post on Instagram?

Carol posed in a skin-tight black and white bodysuit that hugged her curves in all the right places.

She revealed she was in Cardiff for the rugby and was enjoying dinner and a pre-production meeting at The Park Gate Hotel.

Fans flooded the post with comments, with all of them saying pretty much the same thing – that Carol is entirely gorgeous!

How did fans react to the picture?

Carol set her followers’ hearts aflutter with the saucy selfie.

One said: “You’re so fit,” adding a red heart emoji.

Another commented: “Only word – WOW.”

A third added: “Beautiful woman.”

“I can’t believe you are 60,” fawned another.

“Always looking good, whatever she wears,” said another.

Who’s that girl?

However, others all seemed to pose the same question.

In the picture on Carol’s Instagram Stories, you can see someone else’s legs in the back of the picture.

If you scroll to the second picture in her grid post, you can see that someone is stood behind Carol holding up what looks like a hefty mirror.

And it’s this person’s identity that some of Carol’s followers were after.

“Who is the woman holding the mirror!?” asked one, adding the crying with laugher emoji.

“Who’s behind the mirror?!” another laughed.

“Do you have changeable legs?” asked another at the optical illusion the other person in the picture created.

“I had to double take on those legs behind you,” another laughed.

